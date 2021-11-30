Twitter’s new CEO Parag Agrawal is already taking the limelight. Trolls have dug and found Agrawal’s 11-year-old tweet that makes him sound racist. Agrawal starts his journey as Twitter CEO from today, succeeding Jack Dorsey with an immediate effect. Also Read - Why did Twitter’s Jack Dorsey step down as CEO?

In the old tweet from 2010, Agrawal stated, “If they are not gonna make a distinction between Muslims and extremists, then why should I distinguish between white people and racists.” The tweet so far has received over 13,000 likes and over 5,000 retweets. Also Read - Parag Agarwal beats Mark Zuckerberg to become youngest S&P 500 CEO

“If they are not gonna make a distinction between muslims and extremists, then why should I distinguish between white people and racists.” Also Read - Meet Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal: Highlights of journey from IIT Bombay to Twitter — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) October 26, 2010

The new Twitter CEO is being trolled left, right, and centre over this tweet. Commenting on the tweet, one Twitter user said, “So, Twitter’s new CEO is a racist. Why am I not surprised?”. Another one noted, “new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal makes Dorsey look like a moderate. Agrawal is left of Lenin. We’re all on borrowed time.”

Soon after the tweet went viral, it was discovered that the Agrawal was quoting Aasif Mandvi from The Daily Show. In a reply to a user, Agrawal said, “I was quoting Asif Mandvi from The Daily Show. The article you are reading seems too deep for my current mental state.”

The viral quote “..” is said to be from an episode of The Daily Show with John Steward. Reacting to the firing of NPR correspondent Juan Williams, the correspondent in one of the segments made a controversial statement on Muslims on Fox News.

As per BBC News, Williams had said, “I’m not a bigot. You know the kind of books I’ve written about the civil rights movement in this country. But when I get on the plane, I got to tell you, if I see people who are in Muslim garb and I think, you know, they are identifying themselves first and foremost as Muslims, I get worried. I get nervous.”