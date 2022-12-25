comscore Twitter not going to bankrupt, but isn't secure yet, says Elon Musk
News

Twitter not going to bankrupt, but isn't secure yet, says Elon Musk

News

Musk in his monetisation drive to save Twitter rolled out Blue tick subscription, which costs $8 per month to purchase on the web or $11 per month via the iOS App Store.

Highlights

  • Elon Musk has said that the microblogging platform is not going bankrupt.
  • Musk's money manager Jared Birchall has reached out to potential investors.
  • As per Musk, the company isn't on the fast lane of Bankruptcy anymore.
elonmusk

Twitter not going to bankrupt, but isn't secure yet, says Elon Musk

Responding to a Twitter user, Elon Musk has said that the microblogging platform is not going bankrupt but is not secure yet. Farzad Mesbahi, a YouTuber who covers future technologies, tweeted: “On today’s All In podcast @elonmusk says, We’ve gotten the expenses (of Twitter) under control, so the company isn’t on the fast lane of Bankruptcy anymore”. Also Read - Samsung fixes Microsoft Intune issue on Galaxy S22, S21: All you need to know

To which Musk replied: “Twitter isn’t secure yet, just not in the fast lane to bankruptcy. Still much work to do”. Earlier, Musk in his monetisation drive to save Twitter rolled out Blue tick subscription, which costs $8 per month to purchase on the web or $11 per month via the iOS App Store. Also Read - India smartphone market to grow 10 percent to reach 175 million units in 2023

The microblogging platform said that those who initially subscribed on iOS for $2.99 or $4.99/month will need to upgrade their subscription to $8/month on the web or $11/month (or your local pricing) on iOS or lose their subscription. A few days ago, Musk showed his interest in offering people to invest in Twitter at the original $54.20 per share, at which he acquired the company for $44 billion. Also Read - Google moves NCLAT against CCI's Rs 1,338 crore fine over abusing Android market

According to news portal Semafor, Musk’s money manager Jared Birchall has reached out to potential investors, “offering shares of Twitter at the same price, $54.20, that Musk paid to take the company private in October”.

Meanwhile, Twitter has started rolling out a new feature dubbed as ‘View Count’ to all its users globally. Twitter said that this new feature will help users in understanding how many people have ‘seen their tweets’ and it will appear right next to the counter for likes under a tweet.

“Replies and likes don’t tell the whole story. We’re making it easier to tell *just* how many people have seen your Tweets with the addition of view counts, shown right next to likes,” Twitter wrote in a post on its platform.

That said, not all Tweets will come with a view count attached to them. According to a support page on Twitter, view count will not be available for community tweets, Twitter Circle and older tweets. The company also said all of a user’s followers will be able to see the view count for the tweets for which the count is visible. Additionally, the company said that users can see view counts on protected accounts’ Tweets.

Inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 25, 2022 7:58 PM IST
