Twitter now shows full-sized photos on Android, iOS
  Twitter will now show full sized images so that you aren't surprised anymore
News

Twitter will now show full sized images so that you aren't surprised anymore

Apps

Twitter has introduced a small change to how the feed will appear by introducing full-sized image previews on Android and iOS.

twitter bigger photos

Image: Twitter

With an aim to make the usage convenient, Twitter will now display images fully in tweets so that you get to see what’s in the post without the need for opening it. Also Read - Twitter 'permanently' suspends Kangana Ranaut's account for violating rules

The new feature was earlier being tested by the micro-blogging site and has now been made official for all Twitterati. Read on to know more about this. Also Read - Twitter Spaces now available for more Android, iOS users but there's a catch

Full images preview now on Twitter

The announcement was made via the social media platform’s Twitter handle, of course. This will now result in the display of the actual size of the images, which will eliminate the element of surprise for all. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine fact box added to users' timeline on Twitter for Android, iOS

To recall, up until now, Twitter showed cropped images that didn’t support 16:9 aspect ratio. This was done to maintain the consistency of the feed for streamlined usage.

For those who don’t know, the feature was in the testing phase in March along with another feature that allows you to upload 4K images and videos. The latter just got introduced recently and users can head to the Settings to enable it.

The new small yet useful feature has been introduced in addition to Spaces, which has now reached out to users who have 600 or more followers. The feature allows people to host live audio chats, much like how it happens on the famous Clubhouse app.

WhatsApp introduced a similar feature

The bigger image preview on Twitter is similar to WhatsApp‘s recent change on both Android and iOS.

Now, the popular messaging app also allows people to view bigger photos and images in a chat so that they don’t have to especially tap on the sent media to see what’s in store.

This again isn’t a major change. But helps in convenient usage. The feature was previously announced only for iOS but has now reached all Android and iOS users globally.

Published Date: May 6, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • Published Date: May 6, 2021 11:46 AM IST

