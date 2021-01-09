comscore Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account: Here's why
Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account: Here's why

Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts have been blocked too for an unspecified time after the whole US Capitol riots

Twitter has permanently blocked Donald Trump’s account as announced by the micro-blogging site. The ban took place due to the violation of Twitter’s ‘Civic Integrity’ policy reflected in Trump’s numerous tweets after the recent US Capitol riots. Read on to know more about this. Also Read - Elon Musk mocks WhatsApp's new privacy policy, asks to use Signal

Trump’s Twitter account banned, permanently

Twitter announced the update via a tweet from Twitter Safety’s Twitter handle. The move came in after the US leader Trump’s account was suspended for 12 hours and then unbanned again. The tweet suggests that the decision has been taken to avoid further ‘incitement of violence,’ which Trump’s account is capable of. Also Read - Twitter, Facebook block Donald Trump’s account after riot on Capitol Hill

Twitter, via a blog post, further explained its move. It stated, “In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on the principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”

To recall, Twitter warned Donald Trump of the consequences at the time it temporarily suspended his account due to a violation of Twitter policies. The decision was taken after Trump posted tweets that encouraged the US Capitol riots. The same move was followed by Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and even Snapchat.

Facebook has also suspended Trump’s Instagram and Facebook accounts indefinitely after a 24-hour initial ban. However, we don’t know for how long other social media platforms plan to keep Trump’s account banned.

The decision to permanently ban Donald Trump’s account didn’t happen in a jiffy. Trump has been known for posting outrageous tweets and has been warned several times. Trump was also responsible for sharing fake news a lot many times at a time when social media platforms were trying to curb it. Thus, violating Twitter’s and even Facebook’s policies.

In related news, Twitter also banned the accounts of Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell, who are Trump supporters. This is a part of the suspension of accounts that shared content related to the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory.

  Published Date: January 9, 2021 10:44 AM IST

