comscore Twitter POTUS account transferred to Joe Biden from Donald Trump
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter POTUS account transferred to Joe Biden from Donald Trump
News

Twitter POTUS account transferred to Joe Biden from Donald Trump

News

The official POTUS Twitter account has been transferred to the US President elect Joe Biden on Wednesday. Until now the account belonged to Donald Trump.

joe biden twitter account potus

The official POTUS Twitter account has been transferred to the US President elect Joe Biden on Wednesday night. Until now the account belonged to Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States of America. Also Read - Officials from Facebook and Twitter summoned by Parliamentary panel on Jan 21

Biden takes oath tonight as the 46th President of the United States of America. The account description states, “President-elect of the United States, husband to @FLOTUSBiden , proud dad & pop.” The name of the Twitter account is President-elect Biden.   Also Read - Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account: Here's why

POTUS is the official Twitter account of the President of the United States. Alongside @POTUS the microblogging site has also made changes to other official accounts including @WhiteHouse, @FLOTUS and @VP, which now belongs to Kamala Harris. These accounts don’t belong to any particular individual and have been reserved for official government use by those in the current administration.  Also Read - Elon Musk mocks WhatsApp's new privacy policy, asks to use Signal

Trump permanently suspended from Twitter

The transfer of account has removed Trump permanently from Twitter as his official account has already been banned by the social media giant. 

Earlier this month, Twitter banned Donald Trump’s personal account for violating Twitter policies. The social media giant stated that the account was suspended due to violation of Twitter’s ‘Civic Integrity’ policy. Trump had tweeted in support for the US Capitol riots. 

In the official blog post, the social media giant had stated, “In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on the principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”

In addition, social media platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram also limited access for Trump following his posts related to Capitol Riots.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 20, 2021 10:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Realme X7 India launch to Snapdragon 870 unveiled: Top tech news of today
News
Realme X7 India launch to Snapdragon 870 unveiled: Top tech news of today
WhatsApp responds to Indian govt's suggestion to withdraw privacy policy

News

WhatsApp responds to Indian govt's suggestion to withdraw privacy policy

Flipkart, Amazon sale: Discounts on mobile phones, Smart TVs and more

Deals

Flipkart, Amazon sale: Discounts on mobile phones, Smart TVs and more

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P review: Your Kaamwali bai now has competition

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P review: Your Kaamwali bai now has competition

Epic Games announces $20 million prize pool for Fortnite tournaments

Gaming

Epic Games announces $20 million prize pool for Fortnite tournaments

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Twitter POTUS account now belongs to Joe Biden

Realme X7 India launch to Snapdragon 870 unveiled: Top tech news of today

WhatsApp responds to Indian govt's suggestion to withdraw privacy policy

Epic Games announces $20 million prize pool for Fortnite tournaments

Realme high-end phone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 coming soon

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account! || BGR India

WhatsApp feature we are eagerly waiting for

WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal? Which is the safest messaging app for you?

PUBG Mobile playable with this trick: Is India ban just a joke?

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Everything to know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Officials from Facebook and Twitter in India have been summoned by the Parliamentary Committee

News

Officials from Facebook and Twitter in India have been summoned by the Parliamentary Committee
Twitter now decides to permanently ban Donald Trump from the platform

News

Twitter now decides to permanently ban Donald Trump from the platform
Elon Musk mocks WhatsApp's new privacy policy, asks to use Signal

Apps

Elon Musk mocks WhatsApp's new privacy policy, asks to use Signal
Twitter, Facebook block Donald Trump s account

News

Twitter, Facebook block Donald Trump s account
FAU-G release date, FAU-G trailer, gameplay, download and more

Gaming

FAU-G release date, FAU-G trailer, gameplay, download and more

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel लाया 78 और 248 रुपये के नए पैक, 25GB तक डेटा के साथ मिलेगा एक खास फायदा

OPPO Find X3 Pro सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर हुआ स्पॉट, सामने आए फीचर्स

Redmi Note 10 और Mi 11 Series की लॉन्च से पहले फीचर्स आए सामने

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: धमाकेदार ऑफर, Samsung Galaxy S20+ पर मिल रहा तगड़ा डिस्काउंट

Apple iPhone 13 Leaks : इन-डिस्प्ले टच आईडी (Touch ID) फीचर के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!
Xiaomi Mi 10i review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 10i review
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Twitter POTUS account now belongs to Joe Biden
News
Twitter POTUS account now belongs to Joe Biden
Realme X7 India launch to Snapdragon 870 unveiled: Top tech news of today

News

Realme X7 India launch to Snapdragon 870 unveiled: Top tech news of today
WhatsApp responds to Indian govt's suggestion to withdraw privacy policy

News

WhatsApp responds to Indian govt's suggestion to withdraw privacy policy
Epic Games announces $20 million prize pool for Fortnite tournaments

Gaming

Epic Games announces $20 million prize pool for Fortnite tournaments
Realme high-end phone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 coming soon

News

Realme high-end phone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 coming soon

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers