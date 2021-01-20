Twitter POTUS account transferred to Joe Biden from Donald Trump

The official POTUS Twitter account has been transferred to the US President elect Joe Biden on Wednesday night. Until now the account belonged to Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States of America. Also Read - Officials from Facebook and Twitter summoned by Parliamentary panel on Jan 21

Biden takes oath tonight as the 46th President of the United States of America. The account description states, "President-elect of the United States, husband to @FLOTUSBiden , proud dad & pop." The name of the Twitter account is President-elect Biden.

POTUS is the official Twitter account of the President of the United States. Alongside @POTUS the microblogging site has also made changes to other official accounts including @WhiteHouse, @FLOTUS and @VP, which now belongs to Kamala Harris. These accounts don't belong to any particular individual and have been reserved for official government use by those in the current administration.

Folks — This will be the account for my official duties as President. At 12:01 PM on January 20th, it will become @POTUS. Until then, I’ll be using @JoeBiden. And while you’re here, follow @FLOTUSBiden @SenKamalaHarris @SecondGentleman and @Transition46. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 15, 2021

Trump permanently suspended from Twitter

The transfer of account has removed Trump permanently from Twitter as his official account has already been banned by the social media giant.

Earlier this month, Twitter banned Donald Trump’s personal account for violating Twitter policies. The social media giant stated that the account was suspended due to violation of Twitter’s ‘Civic Integrity’ policy. Trump had tweeted in support for the US Capitol riots.

In the official blog post, the social media giant had stated, “In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on the principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”

In addition, social media platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram also limited access for Trump following his posts related to Capitol Riots.