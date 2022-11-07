comscore Ashwini Vaishnaw condemns Twitter layoffs in India: Here's what he said
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter Reduces Its Global Workforce Prompts Criticism By Indian It Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
News

Twitter reduces its global workforce, prompts criticism by Indian IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

News

"We condemn the way Twitter has sacked employees in India," Indian IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a statement.

Highlights

  • Twitter, earlier this month, fired almost half of its global workforce.
  • In India, Twitter fired around 150 to 180 employees.
  • IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has criticised Twitter's mass layoffs.
Elon-Musk-Twitter

Elon Musk

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has criticised the decision by Elon Musk-run Twitter to sack its employees in India, saying that they should have been given a “fair time for transition”. Also Read - Elon Musk says all Twitter impersonators will be banned permanently

Vaishnaw’s reaction, first reported by Business Standard, came as Musk fired about half of Twitter’s workforce globally, including nearly 150-180 employees in India. Also Read - Twitter Blue is coming to India, Elon Musk details when

“We condemn the way Twitter has sacked employees in India,” said Vaishnaw, adding that the employees “should have given the employees a fair time for transition”. Also Read - Twitter head Elon Musk asks some laid off employees to return: Bloomberg reports

The layoffs in India were done across departments, from sales to marketing, from content curation to corporate communications.

Twitter employees in India last week lost access to their official emails and internal Slack and group chats.

Those who are still with Twitter India are living in constant fear about losing their jobs in the next round, which they think will happen sooner keeping Musk’s intentions in mind.

According to the company, the employee badge access to Twitter’s offices was shut off “temporarily”.

Musk said there was no choice other than brutally firing half of Twitter’s workforce as the company was losing over $4 million a day.

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” Musk tweeted.

“Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50 per cent more than legally required,” he added.

He also said that Twitter has seen a massive drop in revenue as activist groups are putting undue pressure on its advertisers.

–IANS

  • Published Date: November 7, 2022 1:14 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple might upgrade the 'Hey Siri' trigger to 'Siri' soon
News
Apple might upgrade the 'Hey Siri' trigger to 'Siri' soon
Planning to buy iPhone 14 Pro? You might have to wait for long

Mobiles

Planning to buy iPhone 14 Pro? You might have to wait for long

Telegram has released new features for Android, iOS users: Check details

Apps

Telegram has released new features for Android, iOS users: Check details

Elon Musk says to ban all Twitter impersonator accounts without warning

News

Elon Musk says to ban all Twitter impersonator accounts without warning

Here s when Twitter Blue will be available in India

Apps

Here s when Twitter Blue will be available in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ashwini Vaishnaw condemns Twitter layoffs in India

Apple might upgrade the 'Hey Siri' trigger to 'Siri' soon

Planning to buy iPhone 14 Pro? You might have to wait for long

Telegram has released new features for Android, iOS users: Check details

Elon Musk says to ban all Twitter impersonator accounts without warning

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Airtel, Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities globally: What it is, how to use it

Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G launched but here's why you still can't use them

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nokia 2780 Flip Smartphone Launched, Check out the Price and Features

News

Nokia 2780 Flip Smartphone Launched, Check out the Price and Features
Google Pixel 7a to be launched soon, Check out the Expected Features and Price

News

Google Pixel 7a to be launched soon, Check out the Expected Features and Price
WhatsApp New Feature, Animated Avatar Feature is in works Now

Features

WhatsApp New Feature, Animated Avatar Feature is in works Now
WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?

News

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?