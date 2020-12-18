Twitter recently announced that will bring back the public verification process soon so that users can get the blue tick without a lot of hassle. The micro-blogging site has now released the official plans for the same, telling us when the program will go public, how we can apply for it, and more. Also Read - Twitter threaded tweets feature discontinued after negative user feedback

Twitter public verification program: All you need to know

After Twitter announced the relaunch of the program, it invited public feedback to draft the new verification policy. Based on the feedback received, Twitter won't make profile bio or header image a necessity and has updated the references to Wikipedia to look for better publishing standards as per encyclopedias.

Categories such as 'News' and 'Sports' will now be called 'News and Journalists' and 'Sports and esports.' A reference has also been added to the 'Entertainment' category to include more digital content creators. Additionally, the minimum follower count will be based on the region instead of the country.

There will be six eligible account types: government officials, brands/nonprofits, news, entertainment, sports, and activists/other influential individuals, and more will be added soon.

Twitter will restart the verification program, starting January 20, 2021. This is when inactive/incomplete accounts will have their blue badges removed. For an account to be complete, it needs to have either a verified email or number, a profile photo, and a display name.

You will be able to fill up a verification application form via the Account settings wherein you will be required to select an account category and verify your identity by providing the needed documents. Twitter will include both automated and human review processes to ensure that the applications are reviewed in a streamlined way.

Apart from this, the Twitter accounts that might lose the blue badge will be notified of the same and will be told how this can be stopped. If the required changes are added, the account will retain its blue badge. Twitter will also remove the badge from accounts that are inactive or violating the Twitter rules.

Further, Twitter will add profile labels to political candidates, government accounts, and state-affiliated media. Twitter will also make a new account type to differentiate between automated and human-run accounts and for the ones that are in memory of someone who has passed.

You can check out Twitter’s new verification policy from over here for a detailed understanding.