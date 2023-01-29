Twitter removes option to send direct message on Android, iOS

Twitter has removed the option to send a direct message to another account directly from a profile page on Android and iOS applications, many users reported. The “DM” button, which usually appears next to the follow and notification buttons, has disappeared without any replacement, reported 9To5Google. Also Read - 2023 BMW X1 launched in India, price starts at Rs 45.90 lakh: Check details here

This seems to be the situation for all Twitter accounts and is probably just a small bug. It is difficult to figure out whether this was done on purpose by the platform given the way the service is now run. In the meantime, users can still send a direct message by looking up the desired account in the messages tab, the report said.

Last week, Twitter Boss Elon Musk had announced that a higher-priced subscription to the microblogging platform with no ads will be available in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Musk also announced that the upcoming update of the platform will make it less mandatory for users to use the "For You" algorithmic timeline.

Elon Musk recently acknowledged the frequency of ads on Twitter and confirmed a way for users to get rid of them. Musk revealed there will be a subscription tier for users that will let them see no ads on the platform.

Back in November last year, Twitter received quite a few changes, not to mention, several controversies in regard to Musk clearing the staff. Despite that, the platform is still running and appears to be stable, at least for now.

However, several users claimed that there are ads on most pages on Twitter. Whether you open a tweet or search for something on the platform, you may see a few ads. This emerged in several discussions, which seems to have been noticed by Musk.

That said, the new subscription tier will make Twitter’s browsing experience fully ad-free. Unfortunately, there’s no information as to the pricing of the subscription plan or its release date. But we expect it to arrive soon.

As of now, Twitter has a Twitter Blue subscription for users that adds a blue tick to their profile and offers a few tools. Apart from the blue tick, the other major benefit of the subscription is that it allows you to undo tweets.

With inputs from IANS