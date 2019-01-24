comscore
Twitter reportedly testing 'Original Twitter' tag, similar to WhatsApp's forward tag

Twitter is testing a new tag that will make it easier for users to check who started a thread first.

  Published: January 24, 2019 1:25 PM IST
In a bid to improve the experience of Twitter, the social media network is testing a new feature, called Original Tweeter tag. It seems like the way WhatsApp introduced forward message tag, Twitter too might introduce a similar type of tag in order to make it easier to check who started a thread. This simple UI change seems to have been experienced by a few users already, making it much easier for them to spot posts from the original tweeter within a thread, TechCrunch reported. The report further asserted that the feature “may also help curb (some types of) abuse on the platform, making it easier to distinguish accounts that are masquerading as other tweeters, for instance.”

The popular social networking platform has also confirmed that Twitter is experimenting with this feature and that the new tag has been released to a “small percentage” of users. “Twitter’s purpose is to serve the public conversation. As part of this work, we’re exploring adding more context to discussions by highlighting relevant replies – like those from the original Tweeter,” Twitter’s Director of Product Management Sara Haider told TechCrunch in a statement.

While this is just a simple UI change, which is currently under the testing stage, Twitter has other plans too. In the coming weeks, the company will reportedly launch a beta program for a small percentage of users for testing features before the official rollout. The cited source suggested that Twitter will roll out features, including color-coded replies, Algorithmically arranged replies and post ‘Engagement buttons’ for testing purpose.

  Published Date: January 24, 2019 1:25 PM IST

