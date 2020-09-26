comscore Twitter to soon start testing voice-based DMs | BGR India
Twitter reportedly testing voice-based DMs for users

Twitter is going to start testing the feature in Brazil and will most likely bring it to other countries later.

  • Published: September 26, 2020 8:38 PM IST
Twitter Voice Tweet

Twitter has a habit of trying out new features before rolling it out for everyone. And this week, the report suggests the micro-blogging platform is going to start testing voice-based direct messages for users. The private message feature helps people connect without sharing the conversation publicly. And till now, DMs are limited to sending a text message, GIF, and images. Somehow, Twitter feels that people would like sharing their messages via voice, which is why they are going to test the feature. Also Read - PM Modi’s Twitter account hacked, incident under investigation

As per the Twitter executive quoted by The Verge, the feature will be tested in Brazil initially. And he didn’t say whether the testing will be rolled out to other countries or not. Twitter thinks that users want more options to express themselves on the platform. So, the possibility of voice-based DM feature releasing for everyone cannot be ruled out. Also Read - Twitter quote tweets now easy to find under tweets

The company claims the voice-based feature will have a simple interface. It will get a play/pause button, and the experience will seamlessly blend into its original UI. We’re eager to see how the feature is integrated into Twitter and how the users react to its effectiveness in the months to come. Also Read - Twitter rolls out reply limit feature availability to all users

Twitter makes a design change for quote tweets

Twitter has made a new feature change in its design layout this week. The micro-blogging platform lets users get direct access to quote tweets under their tweets. Previously, you had to click on retweet to see both the options which were rather inconvenient. But now, you can click on the quote tweet option to see who has quoted to that particular tweet.

PM Modi’s Twitter account hacked, incident under investigation

Also Read

PM Modi’s Twitter account hacked, incident under investigation

The feature was being tested with the title ‘Retweet with Comments’ but now they seem to have finalized upon the Quote Tweet name for the public rollout. The quote tweet option sits in between the ‘Retweet’ and ‘Like’ option.

