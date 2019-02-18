comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter retains old messages even after they are deleted: Report
News

Twitter retains old messages even after they are deleted: Report

News

Twitter has reportedly been retaining messages shared on its platform.

  • Published: February 18, 2019 1:34 PM IST
twitter-logo

Micro-blogging site Twitter has reportedly been retaining messages shared on its platform including deleted messages along with data shared and received from accounts that have been suspended or deactivated, the media reported. “Security researcher Karan Saini found years-old messages in a file from a data archive obtained through the website from accounts that were no longer on Twitter,” TechCrunch reported on Saturday.

Earlier Saini claimed to have reported a similar bug, found a year ago that allowed him to use a since-deprecated application programming interface (API) to retrieve direct messages even after a message was deleted from both the sender and the recipient. Previously, Twitter allowed users to delete messages from the chat itself with the “unsend” feature but now, users are only allowed to remove messages from their own account.

“We are looking into this further to ensure we have considered the entire scope of the issue,” the report quoted a Twitter spokesperson as saying. As part of its privacy policies, Twitter notes that anyone wanting to leave the service can have their account “deactivated and then deleted” and after a 30-day grace period, the account, along with its data, disappears from the platform.

“But, in our tests, we could recover direct messages from years ago – including old messages that had since been lost to suspended or deleted accounts. By downloading your account’s data, it is possible to download all of the data Twitter stores on you,” the report said. According to the report, Saini believes this is a functional bug rather than a security flaw.

“Saini told TechCrunch that he had concerns that the data was retained by Twitter for so long but argued that the bug allows anyone a clear bypass of Twitter mechanisms to prevent accessed to suspended or deactivated accounts,” the report added. This issue could expose users, particularly high-risk accounts like journalists and activists to governments, which could demand for data from years ago. Asked if Twitter thinks that consent to retain direct messages is withdrawn when a message or account is deleted, Twitter’s spokesperson had “nothing further” to add, the report noted.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2019 1:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
UK says risk from Huawei's 5G equipment can be mitigated
thumb-img
News
Oppo 10x zoom tech to go into mass production soon
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite MIUI 10 stable update now rolling out
thumb-img
News
Vivo reportedly working on 44W FlashCharge technology

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India
News
Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India
Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event

Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat

News

Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat

Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report

News

Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report

ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data

News

ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro details leaked ahead of March launch

Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India

Twitter retains old messages even after they are deleted: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event

Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Twitter retains old messages even after they are deleted: Report

News

Twitter retains old messages even after they are deleted: Report
Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report

News

Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report
Goa: A banner spotted warning travelers against using Google Maps for directions

News

Goa: A banner spotted warning travelers against using Google Maps for directions
Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'

News

Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'
Twitter keeps old direct messages even after users delete them for years: Report

News

Twitter keeps old direct messages even after users delete them for years: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Realme के CEO को चढ़ा बॉलीवुड फीवर, Gully Boy स्टाइल में किया Realme 3 के लॉन्च को टीज

ACT Fibernet अपने सभी ग्राहकों को दे रहा है 100जीबी डाटा फ्री

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Realme C1 से लेकर Galaxy S8 तक इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट

Redmi Y1 और Y1 Lite को मिली नई MIUI 10 स्टेबल अपडेट, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 Pro भारत में मार्च में दे सकता है दस्तक

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro details leaked ahead of March launch
News
Huawei P30, P30 Pro details leaked ahead of March launch
Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India
Twitter retains old messages even after they are deleted: Report

News

Twitter retains old messages even after they are deleted: Report
Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event
Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat

News

Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat