comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter revenue hits $909 million in Q4
News

Twitter revenue hits $909 million in Q4

News

The 2018 revenue rose 25 per cent year on year to exceed $3 billion.

  • Published: February 8, 2019 12:05 PM IST
twitter-logo

Twitter on Thursday announced that its revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 has hit $909 million, growing 24 per cent year on year and beating market estimates of about $868 million.

The 2018 revenue rose 25 per cent year on year to exceed $3 billion, while its net income was $1.2 billion, compared with a net loss of $108 million in the previous year.

The social network’s net income for the fourth quarter was $255 million, compared with $91 million in the same period of a year earlier, representing a net margin of 40 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

It said its total US revenue in the fourth quarter was $506 million, up 24 per cent, and total revenue earned from other countries was $403 million, also an increase of 24 per cent.

It listed Japan as its second largest market, contributing $138 million or 30 per cent growth, which accounted for 15 per cent of its total revenue for the quarter.

Twitter said its active daily users (DAU) in the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 9 per cent year-over-year with double-digit growth in five of its top 10 global markets, and the fourth quarter was 126 million, compared to 124 million in the previous quarter.

The monthly active users (MAU) were 321 million for the fourth quarter, a slight fall from 326 million in the previous quarter.

Twitter said its fourth quarter expenses increased 13 per cent year-over-year to hit $702 million, resulting in operating income of $207 million.

“Through our consistent strategy and solid execution, Q4 was a strong finish to the year,” Twitter Chief Financial Office Ned Segal was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

For the first quarter of 2019, Twitter expects its total revenue to stand between $715 million and $775 million, with operating income to between $5 million and $35 million.

The cash operating expenses are expected to increase about 20 per cent year-over-year in 2019 to support its existing priorities of health, conversation, revenue product and sales, and platform, Twitter said.

  • Published Date: February 8, 2019 12:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Google Chrome to soon get Dark Mode
thumb-img
News
LG K12+ image, specifications leaked
thumb-img
News
Tata Sky brings new HD Add On/Mini Packs with starting price of Rs 5
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked

Editor's Pick

Google Chrome to soon get Dark Mode
News
Google Chrome to soon get Dark Mode
Redmi Note 7 coming to India soon: Here's what you can expect

News

Redmi Note 7 coming to India soon: Here's what you can expect

Thomson TV teams up with Zee5 to offer one-year complimentary subscription

News

Thomson TV teams up with Zee5 to offer one-year complimentary subscription

Stuffcool monty in-ear wireless headphones launched, priced at Rs 1,999

News

Stuffcool monty in-ear wireless headphones launched, priced at Rs 1,999

LG K12+ image, specifications leaked

News

LG K12+ image, specifications leaked

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Facebook drops plan of launching teen meme hub called LOL: Report

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier launched in India: Price, Specifications

Google Chrome to soon get Dark Mode

Redmi Note 7 coming to India soon: Here's what you can expect

Thomson TV teams up with Zee5 to offer one-year complimentary subscription

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Twitter revenue hits $909 million in Q4

News

Twitter revenue hits $909 million in Q4
Political ads on Facebook to carry labels offering information on advertiser

News

Political ads on Facebook to carry labels offering information on advertiser
Twitter may soon add an edit tweet option, CEO Jack Dorsey reveals

News

Twitter may soon add an edit tweet option, CEO Jack Dorsey reveals
Mysterious Google devices codenamed 'Medaka' and ‘Salmon' spotted

News

Mysterious Google devices codenamed 'Medaka' and ‘Salmon' spotted
Twitter recorded 1 billion gaming tweets in 2018; PUBG and Fortnite among the most tweeted games

Gaming

Twitter recorded 1 billion gaming tweets in 2018; PUBG and Fortnite among the most tweeted games

हिंदी समाचार

LG K12+ की इमेज और स्पेसिफिकेशंस ऑनलाइन हुई लीक, LG G8 ThinQ के साथ MWC 2019 में हो सकता है पेश

सैमसंग Galaxy M30 जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, ये हो सकती है स्पेसिफिकेशंस

BSNL ने 319 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में किया बदलाव

टाटा स्काई ने HD Add On/Mini Packs को 5 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में किया पेश

Nokia 5.1 Plus के 4GB/6GB RAM और 64GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट बिक्री के लिए हुए उपलब्ध

News

Facebook drops plan of launching teen meme hub called LOL: Report
News
Facebook drops plan of launching teen meme hub called LOL: Report
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier launched in India: Price, Specifications

News

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier launched in India: Price, Specifications
Google Chrome to soon get Dark Mode

News

Google Chrome to soon get Dark Mode
Redmi Note 7 coming to India soon: Here's what you can expect

News

Redmi Note 7 coming to India soon: Here's what you can expect
Thomson TV teams up with Zee5 to offer one-year complimentary subscription

News

Thomson TV teams up with Zee5 to offer one-year complimentary subscription