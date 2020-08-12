comscore Twitter reply-limiting feature rolls out to all users | BGR India
Twitter rolls out reply limit feature availability to all users

Twitter has been testing the feature with select set of users over the past few months.

  Published: August 12, 2020 5:27 PM IST
Twitter is now offering the reply limit feature to all its users. As you might recall, the feature was in test mode since May this year, when it was available to select users across the globe. But now, Twitter seems confident enough to roll out the feature to everyone on the platform. The option works in three ways; let anyone reply, let only your followers reply or anyone who’s mentioned in the tweet. Also Read - Twitter reports security bug in Android, wants users to update app

The company said the feature is part of the platform’s efforts to give people more control over their conversations on the platform. Twitter thinks that with this feature users can have a healthy conversation on their profile, without having to entertain trolls. Twitter believes having this feature will reduce the amount of cyber abuse of users, and offer a safe digital space keeping trolls away from them. Also Read - Twitter testing new filter for spam and abuse in the Direct Message inbox: Report

During the testing phase, Twitter observed that people stopped muting accounts. And the power to limit the reply feature to select people has made a good impact on the users. Which is why it’s now ready for a large scale roll out. Also Read - Twitter tests a way to follow or snooze specific topics

Twitter nudges users to rethink ‘Offensive Replies’

Twitter is looking to cut down offensive replies on the platform. The platform has experimented with a new feature that will prevent people from resorting to offensive speech when in rage. The limited experience is only coming to iOS users for now. Every time you type in a message that contains what Twitter calls “harmful language”, you will be asked to revise your reply before it is published.

“When things get heated, you may say things you don’t mean. To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful,” the company said.

