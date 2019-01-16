comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological timeline option for Android
News

Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological timeline option for Android

News

The new feature would enable users to switch to the timeline view of their choice.

  • Published: January 16, 2019 6:04 PM IST
twitter-logo

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has rolled out the reverse-chronological timeline for Android smartphone users that would enable them to switch to the timeline view of their choice. “Like on iOS, Android users can now switch between seeing top tweets and the latest tweets first by tapping the sparkle icon on the top right corner of the app,” The Verge reported on Tuesday.

This was Twitter’s traditional timeline-viewing choice for users until four years ago when it decided to switch to an algorithm-based viewing, in an attempt to experiment with how best to display feeds to users on its platform. The feature was long-awaited by users who preferred to use Twitter for its original function of keeping up with live events in real time, the report added. The optional feature was first brought back to iOS users earlier in December and is yet to be released for web.

IANS recently reported that “the micro-blogging platform made its data-friendly Twitter Lite Android app available in 21 more countries, including India, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Built for 2G and 3G networks which are still in use in several parts of India, Twitter Lite has an install size of 3MB, which saves data and space and loads quickly on unreliable or patchy networks.”

  • Published Date: January 16, 2019 6:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM
thumb-img
News
LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale from January 20 in India
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp Beta on Android gets group video call shortcut
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite has a mysterious new orb as Season 8 approaches

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Huawei doesn't spy for China, says CEO Ren Zhengfei

Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM

Facebook to strengthen ad rules in India and other countries ahead of 2019 elections

Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological timeline option for Android

Oppo teases 10x hybrid zoom camera, new under display fingerprint scanner

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook to strengthen ad rules in India and other countries ahead of 2019 elections

News

Facebook to strengthen ad rules in India and other countries ahead of 2019 elections
Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological timeline option for Android

News

Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological timeline option for Android
BSNL's Rs 549 broadband plan offers 3GB data daily, unlimited calling and more

News

BSNL's Rs 549 broadband plan offers 3GB data daily, unlimited calling and more
Twitter to bring new dashboard for enhanced political ad transparency in India

News

Twitter to bring new dashboard for enhanced political ad transparency in India
Instagram emerges as primary choice for brand marketing

News

Instagram emerges as primary choice for brand marketing

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया 549 रुपये का ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान, मिल रहा है 3GB डेली डाटा

WhatsApp Beta एंड्रॉइड 2.19.9 में शामिल हुआ ग्रुप कॉल शॉर्टकट

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 अमेजन पर हुआ लिस्ट, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

शाओमी का पहला 5G फोन 24 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स!

Nokia 3.1 Plus को मिली नई सिक्योरिटी अपडेट

News

Huawei doesn't spy for China, says CEO Ren Zhengfei
News
Huawei doesn't spy for China, says CEO Ren Zhengfei
Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM
Facebook to strengthen ad rules in India and other countries ahead of 2019 elections

News

Facebook to strengthen ad rules in India and other countries ahead of 2019 elections
Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological timeline option for Android

News

Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological timeline option for Android
Oppo teases 10x hybrid zoom camera, new under display fingerprint scanner

News

Oppo teases 10x hybrid zoom camera, new under display fingerprint scanner