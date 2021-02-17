comscore Twitter audio DM feature in India: Here's how it works
News

Twitter rolls out voice DM feature for users in India, here's how it works

News

Twitter has rolled out audio direct messages feature for users in India, Brazil and Japan. The platform already has a voice tweet feature.

Twitter Audio DMs

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has started rolling out a new voice messaging feature for users who send direct messages on its platform. Users in India have started to receive the feature starting today and the company is also making voice messages available to select users in Brazil and Japan. Also Read - Twitter labels not applied on official Indian government accounts

With voice messages, users get the option of sending a personalised voice note in their DMs (direct messages) or send them as voice tweets, a feature that the company released last year. Also Read - Twitter's Indian rival Koo app makes it to top free apps list on Google Play Store

Twitter had first introduced audio messages feature on its platform back in June last year and allows users to send out tweets in the form of voice notes with or without accompanying texts. Also Read - Government gears up to regulate social media amid Twitter row: Prepares code of ethics in draft rules

Th company also says that the new feature will give users more ways to express themselves and create a more human experience for storytellers and listeners alike.

How does Twitter voice DM feature work?

Just like voice tweets, each voice DM can be 140 seconds long and the feature will be available to both Android and iOS users. Twitter audio DMs is also expected to come to the web platform soon.

To send a voice DM, you need to open an existing conversation from your DM list or tap on a user to start a new one. You then need to tap on the voice recording icon to start recording your message and then tap it another time to end the recording. You also have the option of previewing your messages before sending them.

iPhone and iPad users will also get the option of press-and-hold to record the voice note and then swipe up and release to send the audio clip to the other user.

“We’re excited to bring the voice messages in DMs experiment to the country and give people a new way to express themselves and help them connect through the nuances, emotion, and empathy built by hearing someone’s voice,” said Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India.

  Published Date: February 17, 2021 9:14 AM IST
  Updated Date: February 17, 2021 9:16 AM IST

