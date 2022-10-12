comscore Twitter said to review policies around permanent user bans
Twitter said to review policies around permanent user bans

Twitter has reportedly been exploring if there are other content moderation tools that could replace a ban, its harshest penalty for violating rules

Twitter Inc is reviewing its policies around permanently banning users, possibly bringing its content moderation in line with Elon Musk’s vision for the social media platform, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. Also Read - Twitter doesn't want you to share screenshots of Tweets

Twitter has been exploring if there are other content moderation tools that could replace a ban, its harshest penalty for violating rules, the newspaper said, citing multiple people familiar with the situation. Also Read - Government of Pakistan Twitter account withheld in India

Back in May, shortly after inking a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, Musk had pledged changes to the social media platform’s content moderation practices. Also Read - Twitter rolls out TikTok-like vertically scrolling video format

Musk, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, had also said he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former US President Donald Trump.

However, the FT report said any policy change would be unlikely to pave the way for Trump’s return to the platform since Twitter is not considering reversing bans issued for breaching its policy against inciting violence.

Employees are looking at areas where they feel Twitter may have banned users for lesser offences, such as sharing misleading information, the report added.

Twitter restricted Kanye West’s account over the weekend, saying it removed posts by the rapper that online users condemned as anti-Semitic.

Twitter and representatives for Donald Trump did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

— Reuters

  • Published Date: October 12, 2022 11:50 AM IST
