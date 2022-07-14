comscore Twitter says not planning big layoffs but company restructuring underway
Twitter says not planning to fire many employees but restructuring underway

Twitter also said it sent Musk a formal request to approve two tailored employee retention programs in June, but he has not provided his consent.

Twitter said it is not going to fire many employees.

Twitter Inc is not looking at company-wide layoffs but could likely continue to restructure the business, the social media company said in a filing on Wednesday. Also Read - Twitter sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk for trying to back out of $44 billion deal

The filing comes a day after Twitter sued Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the company and asked a Delaware court to order the world’s richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share. Also Read - Twitter tells Tesla CEO Elon Musk: No deal obligations breached

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment when reached through Tesla.

Twitter employees have expressed widespread concern about Musk taking over the company because of his preferences for cutting headcount and other costs, decreasing content moderation and limiting remote work.

In May, the company said it would pause hiring and review all existing job offers to determine whether any “should be pulled back.”

— Reuters

