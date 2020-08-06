comscore Twitter discovers security bug in Android app, alerts users | BGR India
News

Twitter reports security bug in Android, wants users to update app

News

Twitter issued pop-up alerts to a small share of users who're still using phones running on Android 8 or 9 version.

  Published: August 6, 2020 2:27 PM IST
Twitter users on Android got an alarming messaging this week. These people were told to update their apps right away. All this has been done because Twitter discovered a security flaw in its Android app. The issue has been spotted with Twitter running on Android 8 and 9 version. Also Read - Biggest Bitcoin scam: Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and other major Twitter accounts hacked

Basically, the flaw is likely to have exposed private message (DM) of the users. Although, Twitter claims there is no evidence of this issue being exploited yet. The micro-blogging platform mentioned the fix for the bug was issued in October 2018. Affecting Android versions 8 and 9 means a large set of users could have come under the radar of attackers. Also Read - Twitter brings voice tweets to iOS as an attempt to 'add a more human touch'

Twitter pointed out they decided to fix the issue first and then inform the users. The company was alerted to the flaw by one of its bug bounty partners HackerOne. While most of the users were safe from the vulnerability now, the platform notified a small share of users (around 4 percent) this week. These people got a pop-up alert on their screen, asking them to update the app right away. This is the second major security issue with Twitter to make the headlines in less than a month. Also Read - Twitter का नया फीचर Fleets लॉन्च, Facebook, Instagram और WhatsApp की तरह शेयर करें Stories

Twitter voice tweets come to iOS

After increasing the limit to 280 characters, Twitter is literally giving voice to the platform. Few months back, the Jack Dorsey-led platform started testing a new feature that lets users add their own voice to the tweet. Yes, you read that right. Twitter will let you tweet with your voice.

In order to start, open the tweet composer and tap on the new “wavelength” icon. This will show your profile photo with the record button at the bottom. Tap on this record button to start recording your voice for the tweet. The company says each voice tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio. However, you can keep on talking if you have more to say.

  Published Date: August 6, 2020 2:27 PM IST

