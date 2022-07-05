Twitter seeks judicial review of Indian government's content takedown orders

Twitter has filed a case against the Indian government in an attempt to reverse the recently-issued orders for the removal of specific content from its platform. The microblogging website alleged the government’s takedown orders represent an abuse of power by officials, according to Reuters. Also Read - Twitter bans over 46,000 accounts for violating guidelines

Amid the takeover bid by Elon Musk — the world's richest man, Twitter has pursued a judicial review of the Indian government's orders for the removal of content, including tweets that were critical of the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and accounts that promote sentiments around an independent Sikh-majority state.

Reuters has reported that the case filed in the Karnataka high court claims that some of the orders issued by the government did not give notice to tweet authors, while some of the orders were made in reference to political content posted by official handles of political parties. Twitter said blocking the content would amount to a violation of freedom of speech — the stance for Musk's bid to buy Twitter.