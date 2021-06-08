comscore Twitter seeks more time to comply with new rules after one last notice
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter seeks more time to comply with new rules in response to “one last notice”
News

Twitter seeks more time to comply with new rules in response to “one last notice”

News

Twitter has asked for more time to be in compliance with the updated IT rules enforced earlier this year. The Indian Govt served a final notice last week.

Twitter

Last week, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEiTY) served a final notice to Twitter Inc in India for failing to comply with the new IT rules. The ministry said that it is extending Twitter’s deadline to respond with required measures as an act of goodwill, failing which the latter is likely to suffer consequences. Twitter India has now responded with a request. Also Read - Twitter ban: India's alternative Koo now available in Nigeria

The social media company has now asked for more time to comply with the new rules. The company says that an overview of the process has been shared with the Indian Government and is staying in touch with them for constructive dialogue. Neither party has shared a deadline for implementing the new rules yet. Also Read - Twitter gets “one last notice” from Indian Govt before facing consequences

Twitter asks for more time

“We have assured the Government of India that Twitter is making every effort to comply with the new guidelines, and an overview of our progress has been duly shared. We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government,” a Twitter spokesperson told the media. Also Read - Twitter Blue FAQs: What is it? How much does it cost? Is free Twitter going away?

Twitter

Twitter also goes on to say that it will stay committed to India and serve public conversations taking place on the platform. The government is yet to issue a formal statement on this front regarding the next move as well as the deadline.

As part of the new IT rules, every social media platform with an active member base of 50 lakhs and above is required to appoint a grievance officer, a nodal officer, and a chief compliance officer; all having Indian citizenship. Twitter currently enjoys the status of an intermediary, wherein it enjoys immunity from any liabilities over any third-party data hosted on the platform.

If Twitter decided against it, it would lose this status and would be liable for criminal action in case of a complaint. This is dictated by the Indian Penal code and the IT act.

Last week, the MEiTY made its letter to Twitter public, asking it to respond with appropriate measures. “As a gesture of goodwill, Twitter Inc is hereby given one last notice to immediately comply with the rules, failing which the exemption from liability available… shall stand withdrawn and Twitter shall be liable for consequences as per the IT Act and other penal laws of India,” said the letter.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 8, 2021 12:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Twitter seeks more time to comply with new rules after one last notice
News
Twitter seeks more time to comply with new rules after one last notice
Poco M3 Pro 5G makes its official entry in India: Price, features and more

News

Poco M3 Pro 5G makes its official entry in India: Price, features and more

iOS 15 effect: Old iPhone models that could gain more resale value

Features

iOS 15 effect: Old iPhone models that could gain more resale value

Realme C25s is the company's attempt to help people game on a budget

News

Realme C25s is the company's attempt to help people game on a budget

Battlegrounds Mobile India faces new issues as Lok Sabha MP raises security issues: Could it be banned?

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India faces new issues as Lok Sabha MP raises security issues: Could it be banned?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter seeks more time to comply with new rules after one last notice

Poco M3 Pro 5G makes its official entry in India: Price, features and more

Realme C25s is the company's attempt to help people game on a budget

Battlegrounds Mobile India faces new issues as Lok Sabha MP raises security issues: Could it be banned?

iPhone 6S is still worthy, says Twitterati after Apple gifts it iOS 15 update

iOS 15 effect: Old iPhone models that could gain more resale value

macOS Monterey released at WWDC 2021: Top features, supported devices, more

Apple WWDC 2021 wrap up: iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and other major announcements

JioPhone 5G Launch: Here's all about the upcoming Jio-Google 5G smartphone

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Realme 8 Pro: Which is the right choice for around Rs 20,000?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Twitter seeks more time to comply with new rules after one last notice

News

Twitter seeks more time to comply with new rules after one last notice
Twitter ban: India's alternative Koo now available in Nigeria

News

Twitter ban: India's alternative Koo now available in Nigeria
Twitter gets one last notice from Indian Govt before facing consequences

News

Twitter gets one last notice from Indian Govt before facing consequences
Twitter Blue FAQs: What is it? How much does it cost? Is free Twitter going away?

Apps

Twitter Blue FAQs: What is it? How much does it cost? Is free Twitter going away?
Twitter Blue price in India revealed: This is how much you will need to pay

Apps

Twitter Blue price in India revealed: This is how much you will need to pay

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO Z3 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, 55W फास्ट चार्जिंग के साथ मिलेगा 64MP कैमरा

Poco M3 Pro 5G हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए 48MP कैमरा वाले फोन की कीमत

Vivo Y73 2021 की लॉन्चिंग डेट का खुलासा, भारत में 10 जून को इन स्पेसिफिकेशन्स के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Realme C25s हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, बेहद कम कीमत में मिलती है 6000mAh बैटरी, 48MP कैमरा

POCO M3 Pro 5G आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें कितनी हो सकती है कीमत

Latest Videos

JioPhone 5G Launch: Here's all about the upcoming Jio-Google 5G smartphone

Features

JioPhone 5G Launch: Here's all about the upcoming Jio-Google 5G smartphone
How to Copy & Paste between Android and Windows

Features

How to Copy & Paste between Android and Windows
How To Book Vaccine Slot via Telegram Channels

News

How To Book Vaccine Slot via Telegram Channels
How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

Features

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

News

Twitter seeks more time to comply with new rules after one last notice
News
Twitter seeks more time to comply with new rules after one last notice
Poco M3 Pro 5G makes its official entry in India: Price, features and more

News

Poco M3 Pro 5G makes its official entry in India: Price, features and more
Realme C25s is the company's attempt to help people game on a budget

News

Realme C25s is the company's attempt to help people game on a budget
Battlegrounds Mobile India faces new issues as Lok Sabha MP raises security issues: Could it be banned?

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India faces new issues as Lok Sabha MP raises security issues: Could it be banned?
iPhone 6S is still worthy, says Twitterati after Apple gifts it iOS 15 update

Mobiles

iPhone 6S is still worthy, says Twitterati after Apple gifts it iOS 15 update

new arrivals in india

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers