Twitter services are back up and running after a brief outage

A flood of memes rocked Twitter, both in India and elsewhere, after a brief outage that happened in the evening.

Twitter suffered a brief outage earlier today.

Twitter went down today for a brief time, leaving users high and dry. The outage began at around 5.20 pm but the initial reports were fewer in number, as compared to half an hour later when the reports spiked to more than 55,000 globally. In India, meanwhile, as many as 514 reports were flagged on Downdetector, an outage watchdog. Also Read - Twitter suffers another worldwide outage

The outage did not, however, impact all the services on Twitter. For me, features such as adding an existing account and refreshing the timeline were not working, while tweets of an individual account were intermittently loading. Tweetdeck, which is Twitter’s real-time tweet tracking tool, also went down at the same time. Not only did it kick me out of my account, but it refused to let me back in while the outage was at its peak. Also Read - Tweets go missing briefly for some users due to Twitter bug

As it is always with outages — which have been all too common over the past few years, people on the internet had a field day. A flood of memes rocked Twitter, both in India and elsewhere. But if you are wondering how come they were able to tweet, it was because the microblogging website was not down for everyone. And even if it was, some of the services, such as sending new tweets were working. Here are the memes that we liked the most: Also Read - How the Internet reacted ‘While Twitter Was Down’

  • Published Date: July 14, 2022 6:36 PM IST

