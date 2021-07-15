Twitter shuts down Fleets, its Instagram Stories clone

Twitter says goodbye to Fleets, its disappearing tweets feature. Launched last year, the microblogging site has announced to shut down Fleets already. For the unaware, Fleets are disappearing tweets that work just like Instagram Stories. Fleets, just like Instagram Stories, disappear after 24 hours of posting it. Also Read - Top Tech News today: Realme Watch 2 Pro launch date, Vivo Y72 launched in India, WhatsApp multi-device feature

Twitter has confirmed that it is shutting down Fleets due to low usage. Fleets was launched around eight months ago, to be specific. Soon after the release, I remember, the microblogging site was trolled left and right for copying Instagram's key feature, Stories. Well, copying isn't always good, Twitter.

The company has confirmed that beginning August 3, Twitter users will only able to see Spaces, Twitter's clubhouse inspired audio chat rooms, at the top of their timelines. This simply clarifies that Fleets didn't work or gain popularity as much as the microblogging site expected it to.

Explained: Why is Twitter shutting Fleets?

Talking about shut down of Fleets, Twitter’s vice president of product Ilya Brown said, “we hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter.” “But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped,” Brown further added.

Just last month, Twitter said it is testing ads between Fleets. Now, if that’s what the microblogging site was testing, why the decision to shut down the feature? Well, that remains unknown for now. Twitter had said that ads on Fleets is just an “experiment” with few advertisers. It remains unknown whether full screen ads will show up in Twitter timeline or not. Meanwhile, Instagram is also testing full screen ads on Stories.

Further commenting on the shut down of Fleets, Brown said, “If we’re not evolving our approach and winding down features every once in a while – we’re not taking big enough chances.” “We’ll continue to build new ways to participate in conversations, listening to feedback and changing direction when there may be a better way to serve people using Twitter.”