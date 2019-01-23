Twitter starts rolling out new simplified web interface for some users

Twitter is rolling out a new simplified interface for its web users. The microblogging social network was testing the design change since August last year, and now, the company announced select rollout. It said the new interface will start rolling to some users starting today. They will have an option to try the design or can go back to the previous one.

According to Twitter, some users will start getting an ‘opt-in’ option to give the new interface a try. The new design features a two-column design instead of the current three-column layout. It will bring an emoji button, quick keyboard shortcuts, upgraded trends, advanced search, and more to the Twitter desktop layout. If these users do not prefer the updated look can opt out anytime.

Meanwhile, Twitter is addressing complaints about the Dark Mode. Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, has already confirmed that the company is working on an updated Dark Mode theme. Users have had complains about the color linearity because Twitter’s dark interface is more of a dark blue than black.

A new https://t.co/fHiPXozBdO is coming. Some of you got an opt-in to try it now. Check out the emoji button, quick keyboard shortcuts, upgraded trends, advanced search, and more. Let us know your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/G8gWvdHnzB — Twitter (@Twitter) January 22, 2019

Recently, Twitter rolled out the reverse-chronological timeline for Android smartphone users that would enable them to switch to the timeline view of their choice. This was Twitter’s traditional timeline-viewing choice for users until four years ago when it decided to switch to an algorithm-based viewing, in an attempt to experiment with how best to display feeds to users on its platform.

The feature was long-awaited by users who preferred to use Twitter for its original function of keeping up with live events in real time, the report added. The optional feature was first brought back to iOS users earlier in December and is yet to be released for web.