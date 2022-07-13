comscore Twitter sues Elon Musk over $44 billion deal: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter Sues Tesla Ceo Elon Musk For Trying To Back Out Of 44 Billion Deal
News

Twitter sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk for trying to back out of $44 billion deal

News

Twitter has alleged that Elon Musk is not abandoning the deal as the company failing to provide him with information about spam bots but owing to buyer's remorse.

Twitter-Elon-musk

Twitter has sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk for attempting to back out of the $44 billion buyout deal. It has also asked the Chancery Court in Delaware to complete the merger agreement at the agreed upon rate of $54.20 per share. Also Read - Twitter tells Tesla CEO Elon Musk: No deal obligations breached

“Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away. This repudiation follows a long list of material contractual breaches by Musk that have cast a pall over Twitter and its business,” Twitter wrote in its complaint. Also Read - Now anyone can unmention themself from Twitter threads: How to use it

The lawsuit follows the latest SEC filing by Musk wherein he attempted to terminate the $44 billion deal to buy the micro-blogging platform. “For nearly two months, Mr Musk has sought the data and information necessary to ‘make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter’s platform,” a clause in the regulatory filing reads. “Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information,” the filing says. Also Read - Twitter vs Elon Musk saga: Here’s a timeline of everything that has happened so far

Now, Twitter, in its complaint has alleged that Musk’s is not abandoning the deal owing to the company failing to provide him with sufficient information about bots on its platform — a condition that Musk has mentioned in the SEC filing — but owing to buyer’s remorse.

“After the merger agreement was signed, the market fell. As the Wall Street Journal reported recently, the value of Musk’s stake in Tesla, the anchor of his personal wealth, has declined by more than $100 billion from its November 2021 peak. So Musk wants out. Rather than bear the cost of the market downturn, as the merger agreement requires, Musk wants to shift it to Twitter’s stockholders,” Twitter wrote in its complaint.

Musk in his letter has said that he was terminating the deal as Twitter withheld information regarding spam bots on its platform, which accounted for a ‘Company Material Adverse Effect’ event. He also said that the company breached the terms of the deal by terminating certain employees, slowing hiring, and failing to retain key personnel.

Responding to these complaints, Twitter said it did not share more information with Musk regarding spam accounts as it feared he would build a competing platform after abandoning the acquisition. Twitter also said that while negotiating the deal, it had ‘also negotiated for itself a right to hire and fire employees at all levels, including executives, without having to seek Musk’s consent’. “Musk’s initial draft of the merger agreement would have deemed the hiring and firing of an employee at the level of vice president or above a presumptive violation of the ordinary course covenant absent Musk’s consent. Twitter successfully struck that provision before signing,” the company wrote in its complaint.

Twitter in its complaint also accused Musk of secretly amassing its shares between January and March without properly disclosing the details to the regulators. “Starting in January 2022, Musk began purchasing Twitter stock. By March 14, 2022, he had secretly accumulated a substantial position — about 5% of the company’s outstanding shares. SEC regulations required that he disclose that position no later than March 24, 2022,” Twitter wrote.

“Musk failed to disclose, and instead kept amassing Twitter stock with the market none the wiser,” it added.

In a separate filing, Twitter has asked the Delaware court to schedule a four-day trial in mid-September.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 13, 2022 9:38 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Audi A8 L luxury sedan launched in India at price of 1.2 crore: Details here
automobile
Audi A8 L luxury sedan launched in India at price of 1.2 crore: Details here
Nothing Phone (1): Download High-res wallpapers of the phone

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1): Download High-res wallpapers of the phone

Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Features

Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Top Nothing Phone (1) alternatives you should consider

Photo Gallery

Top Nothing Phone (1) alternatives you should consider

Nothing Phone (1) debuts in India: Check specs, price, offes

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) debuts in India: Check specs, price, offes

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter sues Elon Musk over $44 billion deal: Check details

PUBG Mobile to host its first ever virtual concert this month

Nothing Phone (1): Download High-res wallpapers of the phone

Nothing Phone (1) debuts in India: Check specs, price, offes

Tata Motors announces Nexon EV Prime with new features: Check pricing, availability

Nothing Phone 1: Price in India and everything else

Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Check out the top 5 5G ready smartphones under rs 15000

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 30,000

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Here s a timeline of everything that has happened so far

Related Topics

Latest Videos

From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more

Features

From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more
Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more

Features

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more
Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

Hands On

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

News

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999