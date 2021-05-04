Twitter suspends Kangana Ranaut's account for violating rules

Microblogging site Twitter suspended Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s account on Tuesday. Ranaut’s Twitter account has been suspended after she tweeted content that goes against the regulations of the micro-blogging site. Also Read - Twitter Spaces now available for more Android, iOS users but there's a catch

In a series of tweets, Ranaut made comments on the alleged violence that took place in West Bengal after election results were declared on Sunday, May 2. The actress demanded president rule in West Bengal after Mamta Banerjee's Trinamool Congress won the fight against BJP by majority seats.

(This is a developing story)