Twitter temporarily blocks Ravi Shankar Prasad account for rule violation

The latest development in the Twitter vs Indian Govt has taken another dramatic turn. IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took to Twitter to announce that the social media giants had blocked access to his account following a copyright violation. The access was later presented to the minister, as is shown by screenshots of the same.

Based on the screenshot, Ravi Shankar Prasad was prevented access to this Twitter account following a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA. While the access was given, Prasad was left dissatisfied by this move and expressed his anguish via a threaded Twitter post, explaining how Twitter violated several Indian laws.

Twitter temporarily blocks access to IT Minister’s account

"Friends! Something highly peculiar happened today. Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour on the alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA and subsequently they allowed me to access the account," says Prasad in his tweet.

— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 25, 2021

“Twitter’s actions were in gross violation of Rule 4(8) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 where they failed to provide me any prior notice before denying me access to my own account. It is apparent that my statements calling out the high handedness and arbitrary actions of Twitter, particularly sharing the clips of my interviews to TV channels and its powerful impact, have clearly ruffled its feathers,” he added.

He further commented on the recent debacle involving Twitter and its Intermediary Guidelines. “Further, it is now apparent as to why Twitter is refusing to comply with the Intermediary Guidelines because if Twitter does comply, it would be unable to arbitrarily deny access to an individual’s account which does not suit their agenda,” he says.

Prasad goes to say how such kind of denial affects members of the social media platform without justification. “Twitter’s actions indicate that they are not the harbinger of free speech that they claim to be but are only interested in running their own agenda, with the threat that if you do not tow the line they draw, they will arbitrarily remove you from their platform,” he says.

He ends the thread stating that every platform needs to abide by the new IT laws and there cannot be any compromise on that front.