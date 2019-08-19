Twitter is reportedly working on a new feature to filter spam and abusive messages from Direct Message (DM) inbox. “Unwanted messages aren’t fun. So we’re testing a filter in your DM requests to keep those out of sight, out of mind,” Twitter Support reported. Currently, the microblogging platform lets users set their DM inbox open to receive messages from anyone.

“This new experiment will test a filter that will move unwanted messages, including those with offensive content or spam, to a separate tab,” reports TechCrunch. Besides, the company is also testing a feature that will allow users to follow or snooze specific topics. Currently, the app lets Twitter users follow people or specific pages. The topics could be anything including sports teams, celebrities, and TV shows. If reports are to be believed, these topics will be curated by Twitter.

“Our desire is to be a little bit more ambitious about the level of change that we introduce into the product,” Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour said. Separately, Twitter is testing a new option for its Direct Message (DM) section as well. The new feature will help users search for a particular message by a specific person via a dedicated tab. Once this feature will go live, users will be able to search for a particular message via profile name.

This feature was spotted by famed reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, SocialMediaToday reported. “Twitter is working on Search for Direct Messages,” Wong tweeted along with a short video of the working of the test feature. “I feel like the contextual search will also be implemented in the future,” she added in another tweet.

Earlier last month, the platform rolled out an updated desktop version. The new version offers an expanded Direct Messages section. It also brings the ability to let users switch between accounts faster and directly from the side navigation. It comes with new dark themes as well. To retain the old interface, you just need to open the site and follow a few instructions. You need to click on the three dots seen in the left-hand menu. Go to Settings and privacy >> About Twitter >> Directory. Now, you will see a new Twitter tab would have opened. In this page, click on Home at the top and you will be redirected to the old user interface.

– With inputs from IANS