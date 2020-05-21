Twitter testing new reply feature for select users

Twitter is testing a new reply feature which ensures only select people can reply to your tweet. This was announced by the micro-blogging platform via this tweet. “A new way to have a convo with exactly who you want. We’re starting with a small % globally so keep your eyes out to see it in action.” Also Read - New Twitter experiment nudges users to 'rethink' offensive replies

The feature is available to select group of people on iOS and Android from across the globe. One can expect its public roll out in the coming months. The option works in three ways; let anyone reply, let only your followers reply or anyone who’s mentioned in the tweet. Also Read - Twitter turned off tweet via SMS service in most countries because of security concerns

Twitter thinks that with this feature users can have a healthy conversation on their profile, without having to entertain trolls. This is one of the latest feature to be tested by Twitter in recent months. Also Read - Twitter is down for a lot of India, Japan and Indonesia users

The platform has also been experimenting with a new feature that will prevent people from resorting to offensive speech when in rage. The limited experience is only coming to iOS users for now.

Every time you type in a message that contains what Twitter calls “harmful language”, you will be asked to revise your reply before it is published. “When things get heated, you may say things you don’t mean. To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful,” said Twitter.

Twitter mentioned that something offensive won’t simply be removed. “People are allowed to post content, including potentially inflammatory content, as long as they’re not violating the Twitter Rules,” the company says. It remains to be seen if the feature, if and when it is launched makes its desired impact.