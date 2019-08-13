Twitter is reportedly testing a new option for its Direct Message (DM) section. The new feature will help Twitter users search for a particular message by a specific person via a dedicated tab. Once this feature will go live, users will be able to search for a particular message via profile name and likely by Twitter handle. This feature was spotted by famed reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, SocialMediaToday reported.

“Twitter is working on Search for Direct Messages,” Wong tweeted along with a short video of the working of the test feature. “I feel like the contextual search will also be implemented in the future,” she added in another tweet.

However, netizens appeared to be both disappointed and happy that the feature, which already was not a part of Twitter for so long, is finally making its way into the app. “That’s how you make people celebrate a very basic and needed feature,” a reply on Wong’s tweet read. Currently, the search bar feature for DM is in the testing phase. It is unknown as to when the feature will be officially rolled out for all the users.

Lately, the micro-blogging site has been tweaking quite a lot of its features. Earlier last month, the company rolled out an updated desktop version. The new version offers an expanded Direct Messages section. It also brings the ability to let users switch between accounts faster and directly from the side navigation. It comes with new dark themes, including Dim and Lights Out. As part of the redesign, the Home, Explore, Notification and Messages options have been shifted to the left of the desktop.

To retain the old interface, you just need to open Twitter and follow a few instructions. You need to click on the three dots seen in the left-hand menu. Go to Settings and privacy >> About Twitter >> Directory. Now, you will see a new Twitter tab would have opened. In this page, click on Home at the top and you will be redirected to the old user interface.

– With inputs from IANS