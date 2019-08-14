comscore New Twitter feature will soon let users follow specific 'topics'
  Twitter tests a way to follow or snooze specific topics
Twitter tests a way to follow or snooze specific topics

Twitter topics feature is currently being tested on Android only. Additionally, only sports-related topics can be followed at the moment.

  Published: August 14, 2019 1:54 PM IST

Twitter has so far allowed users to follow people or specific pages. But a new Twitter feature from the social media will let users follow topics. These can include anything from sports teams, and celebrities to TV shows. As per reports, these topics will be curated by Twitter.

The company plans to use machine learning to scope individual tweets in such topics. This sounds a much better option than having a team of editors select tweets. For now, this upcoming Twitter feature is under testing on Android. Furthermore, only sports-related interests can be followed, The Verge reports.

“Our desire is to be a little bit more ambitious about the level of change that we introduce into the product,” Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour said. The micro-blogging platform aims to roll out the feature by the end of the year.

In addition to following topics, users will also be able to mute topics. For example, if you are following a TV show but have not seen the most recent episode, you can temporarily hide tweets about it.

Besides this, a range of other Twitter feature is being explored to enhance the overall user experience. Some of these features include a search tool for your DMs, and the ability to reorder photos after you attached them to a tweet. The edit button, however, is unlikely to come anytime soon.

Twitter revenue grew 18 per cent year-over-year to reach $841 million in the second quarter of 2019, while its average monetisable daily active users (mDAU) hit 139 million.

With Inputs from IANS

