Twitter to soon let you tip others for their tweets: Here's what this is about

Twitter is soon to add a new feature, which will allow people to pay money to other Twitter users for their tweets. This will take shape with the help of a 'Tip Jar' feature, which has been again hinted at by newly found evidence.

As per the app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, the feature is in the works and could soon be made available for all. Here's what's it about.

Twitter will let you tip others soon

A recent tweet by Wong suggests that Twitter will get hold of a new cash icon on users’ profile. Tapping on the button will provide you with options via which you can send money to people possibly for tweets they are sharing. Also Read - Twitter Android, iOS users can now Tweet 4K images, videos; Fleets gets new feature

According to the screenshots shared, the tipping option includes payment methods such as Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal, and Venmo. This means that if the feature sees the light of the day, it will be first in the US.

Twitter is working on Tip Jar right on the user profile https://t.co/kqzQmiDFKc pic.twitter.com/VacGyJJ8DU — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 22, 2021

For those who don’t know, a similar feature (again, called Tip jar) was rumoured to get included in the Twitter Spaces feature for people to pay money for the audio-based conversations. If this happens, it will allow people to get subscription-based audio chats, which is something Clubhouse introduced recently, the app that led Twitter into introducing Spaces in the first place.

Back then, the Tip Jar feature was spotted with a black icon instead of the blue one seen in the most recent leak.

Having said that, it remains to be seen whether or not the feature is for Twitter users outside of the Spaces section. If that’s the case, there are high chances that it could be more than that. Maybe, Twitter aims to explore the idea of a payments service, much like WhatsApp Payments for people to send and receive money.

Yet again, these are just rumours and we don’t have a concrete word on the upcoming Twitter feature. We will update you more on this once we get more details. Hence, stay tuned.