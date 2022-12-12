Twitter to increase character-limit from 280 to 4000, Elon Musk Says

Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter is set to increase the character limit from 280 to 4000. In reply to a question whether Twitter is planning to increase the character limit to 4,000 or not, Musk responded “Yes,” without providing additional information. Twitter originally had a character limit of 140 before it was increased to 280 in 2017. Also Read - Twitter Blue relaunches on Monday with increased price for iPhone users

Elon Musk recently said Twitter will delete and free names of 1.5 billion accounts that have been inactive for years on the platform. "Twitter will soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts. These are obvious account deletions with no tweets and no login for years," said the world's richest man.

Meanwhile, Twitter Blue is now slated to be relaunched today — nearly a month after it was suspended for fueling chaos on the platform through fake accounts. Twitter Blue — which offers a blue checkmark to subscribers — will also be more expensive than before, but only for iOS users.

The Twitter Blue subscription will cost $11 a month for iOS users as the company adjusts Apple’s 30 percent commission to its regular $8 a month fee, which will also continue for the rest of the users. In other words, if you sign up for Twitter Blue on the web, you will pay $8 a month. Although iOS users are supposed to pay extra, you could subscribe to Twitter Blue on the web and continue using it on your iPhone.