Twitter to remove a large number of inactive accounts in December

Twitter will remove inactive accounts to free up usernames on its portal. The microblogging website has started sending out warning emails to owners of inactive accounts. It notes that if a user doesn’t sign in by December, their account will be history and its username will be up for grabs again. The email is been sent to all accounts that hasn’t signed in for more than six months.

“As part of our commitment to serve the public conversation, we’re working to clean up inactive accounts to present more accurate, credible information people can trust across Twitter. Part of this effort is encouraging people to actively log-in and use Twitter when they register an account, as stated in our inactive accounts policy,” a Twitter spokesperson stated in an email to The Verge.

While Twitter has started reaching out to inactive users with warning email, there is no exact date as to when these usernames will be made available for others to grab. The company has stated that the account removal process “will happen over many months – not just on a single day.”

“We have begun proactive outreach to many accounts who have not logged into Twitter in over six months to inform them that their accounts may be permanently removed due to prolonged inactivity,” added Twitter spokesperson.

Earlier this month, Twitter said that it is exploring ways to give users more control over retweets and mentions. These features are beinged explored for 2020. Allowing people to disable retweet on a tweet and mentions can prove to be powerful anti-harassment tool when implemented, said company.