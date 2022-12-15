comscore Twitter to shut down its newsletter platform Revue in 2023
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter To Shut Down Its Newsletter Platform Revue In 2023
News

Twitter to shut down its newsletter platform Revue in 2023

News

Twitter will be shutting down 'Revue' its newsletter product nearly two years after the purchase. Twitter bought Revue at the start of 2021.

Highlights

  • Twitter will be shutting down 'Revue' its newsletter product.
  • Twitter bought Revue at the start of 2021.
  • All paid subscriptions will be set to cancel at the end of their billing cycle.
Twitter

Twitter to shut down its newsletter platform Revue in 2023

Twitter will be shutting down ‘Revue’ its newsletter product nearly two years after the purchase. Twitter bought Revue at the start of 2021. At the time, the company noted that the acquisition was a natural expansion of its platform. “From January 18, 2023, it will no longer be possible to access your Revue account,” Martijn de Kuijper, Revue founder, wrote in a post. “On that date, Revue will shut down and all data will be deleted.” Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro will get at least Android 14: Check details

Kuijper also mentioned that on December 20, all paid subscriptions will be set to cancel at the end of their billing cycle and users won’t be charged for a newsletter they won’t receive. Also Read - WhatsApp confirms when picture-in-picture mode will come to iPhones: Check details

“We’re grateful to everyone who has used our service over the years, and hope we can continue to help you build a community with your readers on Twitter,” Kuijper wrote. Also Read - WhatsApp Pay India head Vinay Choletti quits after 4 months

Twitter also dissolved its advisory group Trust and Safety Council after nearly all key members resigned in protest of controversial changes Elon Musk has brought to the company.

The group was formed in 2016 and had newly 100 independent researchers and human rights activists. Also Read – Twitter will require phone number verification for a Blue subscription: Check details

In an email to remaining council members, Twitter said that as the company moves into a new phase, “we are reevaluating how best to bring external insights into our product and policy development work”. Also Read – Twitter begins rolling out Community Notes globally: How to use this feature

“As part of this process, we have decided that the Trust and Safety Council is not the best structure to do this,” the company added.

Last week, three members of Twitter Trust and Safety Council resigned, claiming that contrary to claims by Musk, the safety and wellbeing of Twitter’s users are on the decline.

  • Published Date: December 15, 2022 10:07 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Tecno Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro will get at least Android 14: Check details
News
Tecno Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro will get at least Android 14: Check details
WhatsApp confirms when picture-in-picture mode will come to iPhones: Check details

Apps

WhatsApp confirms when picture-in-picture mode will come to iPhones: Check details

WhatsApp Pay India head Vinay Choletti quits after 4 months

News

WhatsApp Pay India head Vinay Choletti quits after 4 months

iPhone 14 Crash Detection notifies man of his wife's accident and helps save her life

News

iPhone 14 Crash Detection notifies man of his wife's accident and helps save her life

Netflix rolls out Kentucky Route Zero, Twelve Minutes games

Gaming

Netflix rolls out Kentucky Route Zero, Twelve Minutes games

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter to shut down its newsletter platform Revue in 2023

Tecno Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro will get at least Android 14: Check details

WhatsApp confirms when picture-in-picture mode will come to iPhones: Check details

WhatsApp Pay India head Vinay Choletti quits after 4 months

iPhone 14 Crash Detection notifies man of his wife's accident and helps save her life

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?