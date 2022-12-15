Twitter to shut down its newsletter platform Revue in 2023

Twitter will be shutting down ‘Revue’ its newsletter product nearly two years after the purchase. Twitter bought Revue at the start of 2021. At the time, the company noted that the acquisition was a natural expansion of its platform. “From January 18, 2023, it will no longer be possible to access your Revue account,” Martijn de Kuijper, Revue founder, wrote in a post. “On that date, Revue will shut down and all data will be deleted.” Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro will get at least Android 14: Check details

Kuijper also mentioned that on December 20, all paid subscriptions will be set to cancel at the end of their billing cycle and users won't be charged for a newsletter they won't receive.

"We're grateful to everyone who has used our service over the years, and hope we can continue to help you build a community with your readers on Twitter," Kuijper wrote.

After 8 years, we’ve made the difficult decision to shut down Revue on January 18, 2023. It’s been an amazing ride and we’re super grateful to all who have used our service. Thanks for everything! https://t.co/8CffHYrWcT — Martijn – mdk.eth (@mdekuijper) December 14, 2022

Twitter also dissolved its advisory group Trust and Safety Council after nearly all key members resigned in protest of controversial changes Elon Musk has brought to the company.

The group was formed in 2016 and had newly 100 independent researchers and human rights activists.

In an email to remaining council members, Twitter said that as the company moves into a new phase, "we are reevaluating how best to bring external insights into our product and policy development work".

“As part of this process, we have decided that the Trust and Safety Council is not the best structure to do this,” the company added.

Last week, three members of Twitter Trust and Safety Council resigned, claiming that contrary to claims by Musk, the safety and wellbeing of Twitter’s users are on the decline.