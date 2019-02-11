comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter under fire in India after house panel summons CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss online rights
News

Twitter under fire in India after house panel summons CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss online rights

News

Looks like the house panel is ready to grill Twitter and send a strong message before general elections.

  • Published: February 11, 2019 11:03 AM IST
Jack Dorsey Twitter CEO

Last year, US President Donald Trump slammed Twitter for “shadow banning” Republicans, to which, the micro-blogging platform said happened due to a ‘technical glitch.’ Now, the company is facing a similar controversy in India where some Twitter users lost followers, and accusations are that the company is shadow-banning handles voicing right-wing views. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has summoned Twitter CEO or his second in-command today to ‘examine’ the issue of citizen rights on “social or online news media platforms.”

In a statement Twitter said that it could not get Dorsey to India on time, due to which the parliamentary standing committee on information technology is exploring ways to express its frustration.

“Given the short notice of the hearing, we informed the committee that it would not be possible for senior officials from Twitter to travel from the United States to appear on Monday. Our CEO, Jack Dorsey, and other senior Twitter executives visited India in recent weeks because it is an important market for Twitter and we value the growing interest in Twitter in India,” Twitter said in a statement (via ET).

Twitter CEO, top officials not to attend Indian parliamentary panel meet

Also Read

Twitter CEO, top officials not to attend Indian parliamentary panel meet

Anurag Thakur, BJP lawmaker who heads the panel said that members are not keen on Twitter seeking interaction in March-April. It is a crucial time when nobody will be available due to Lok Sabha elections. “The committee decided to call the head of Twitter because it felt it should interact with the person who could be held responsible for actions of the company rather than people who do not have powers for any policy making or enforcement, ” Thakur told ET.

Twitter says it doesn't take actions based on political views

Also Read

Twitter says it doesn't take actions based on political views

The interaction was to be held on February 7, but was later pushed to February 11 to give more time to Twitter. “But even 10 days’ time seems to be short notice for them (Twitter). This only shows that they are shying away from their responsibility and perhaps have a lot to hide. They must be mindful of the fact that the committee, if push comes to shove, can go to any lengths to ensure accountability. This is perhaps happening for the first time that someone does not have the time for an established institution of Parliament. They appear to be running away from their responsibility,” a community member said.

Twitter may soon add an edit tweet option, CEO Jack Dorsey reveals

Also Read

Twitter may soon add an edit tweet option, CEO Jack Dorsey reveals

A committee member said that the letter clearly indicated that Twitter India’s representatives do not have the authority to enforce or frame a policy, and so they wanted to interact with the company’s CEO or his deputy. The agenda of discussion was to debate on the rising false propaganda on Twitter, which not only influences mainstream media, but also influences the opinions of people.

Twitter acknowledges bug in Android app that exposed protected tweets for years

Also Read

Twitter acknowledges bug in Android app that exposed protected tweets for years

When asked about allegations, the committee member said, “If a fake handle of the Indian Army is being made (on Twitter) and lies are being spread, somebody has to be held accountable. Twitter cannot be allowed to be misused on the pretext that it is a platform to discuss ideas.”

Twitter responded by saying that it respects the committee’s focus on user rights and safety, and have indicated their interest to participate in such “board hearing process.”

  • Published Date: February 11, 2019 11:03 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Unknown Oppo smartphone image, specifications and features spotted on TENAA
thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro alleged press image tips full-screen design, pop-up selfie camera
thumb-img
News
LG G8 ThinQ price leaked ahead of February 24 unveiling at MWC 2019
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 4 could come with improved dual-SIM functionality: Report

Editor's Pick

Twitter under fire in India after house panel summons CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss online rights
News
Twitter under fire in India after house panel summons CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss online rights
OnePlus 6T gets unofficial LineageOS, CarbonROM and others

News

OnePlus 6T gets unofficial LineageOS, CarbonROM and others

Unknown Oppo smartphone image, specifications and features spotted on TENAA

News

Unknown Oppo smartphone image, specifications and features spotted on TENAA

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 E high-resolution renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 E high-resolution renders leaked

Oppo F11 Pro alleged press image tips full-screen design, pop-up selfie camera

News

Oppo F11 Pro alleged press image tips full-screen design, pop-up selfie camera

Most Popular

Amazfit Verge Review: Fitness focused, but not so smart

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

HMD completes Android 8.1 Oreo beta update testing for Nokia 2

WhatsApp enables Face ID and Touch ID biometric authentication for iOS

Twitter under fire in India after house panel summons CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss online rights

OnePlus 6T gets unofficial LineageOS, CarbonROM and others

Unknown Oppo smartphone image, specifications and features spotted on TENAA

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Twitter under fire in India after house panel summons CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss online rights

News

Twitter under fire in India after house panel summons CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss online rights
Twitter CEO, top officials not to attend Indian parliamentary panel meet

News

Twitter CEO, top officials not to attend Indian parliamentary panel meet
Twitter says it doesn't take actions based on political views

News

Twitter says it doesn't take actions based on political views
Twitter revenue hits $909 million in Q4

News

Twitter revenue hits $909 million in Q4
Political ads on Facebook to carry labels offering information on advertiser

News

Political ads on Facebook to carry labels offering information on advertiser

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई पांच रियर कैमरों वाले नोकिया 9 PureView की तस्वीरें, 24 फरवरी को होगा पेश

Oppo F11 Pro स्मार्टफोन पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च

वीवो V15 Pro की तस्वीरें फिर हुई लीक, दिखाई दिया पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा

ये 4 स्मार्टफोन कल 12 फरवरी को दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

एयरटेल ने अपने 119 रुपये के प्लान में किए बदलाव, डाटा बेनिफिट पहले के मुकाबले किया कम

News

HMD completes Android 8.1 Oreo beta update testing for Nokia 2
News
HMD completes Android 8.1 Oreo beta update testing for Nokia 2
WhatsApp enables Face ID and Touch ID biometric authentication for iOS

News

WhatsApp enables Face ID and Touch ID biometric authentication for iOS
Twitter under fire in India after house panel summons CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss online rights

News

Twitter under fire in India after house panel summons CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss online rights
OnePlus 6T gets unofficial LineageOS, CarbonROM and others

News

OnePlus 6T gets unofficial LineageOS, CarbonROM and others
Unknown Oppo smartphone image, specifications and features spotted on TENAA

News

Unknown Oppo smartphone image, specifications and features spotted on TENAA