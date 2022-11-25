Twitter 'Verified' next week, all accounts to be manually authenticated, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk on Friday said Twitter will tentitavily relaunch ‘Verified’ service on Friday next week and all verified accounts will be “manually authenticated before check activates”. The new Twitter owner had earlier paused its $8 Blue subscription service with verification after it faced chaos on the platform as fake accounts with blue badge impersonated real accounts after paying $8, saying it will relaunch it from November 29 — this time more “rock solid”. Also Read - Apple NOT interested in buying Manchester United: Report

The new Twitter owner had earlier paused its $8 Blue subscription service with verification after it faced chaos on the platform as fake accounts with blue badge impersonated real accounts after paying $8, saying it will relaunch it from November 29 — this time more "rock solid".

“Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week,” said Musk. “Individuals can have a secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org. Longer explanation next week,” said the world’s richest man. Also Read - Elon Musk may put you in virtual jail for violating Twitter policies

Musk also said that ‘incitement to violence will result in account suspension”. After facing a barrage of criticism, Twitter stopped the Blue service. In some bad news for existing verified account holders on Twitter, Musk said that all unpaid legacy Blue check-marks will be removed in a few months.

Earlier, reports said that legacy verified accounts will not be charged $8. Musk few days back suggested that the company may lock users in virtual jails for violating its policies. A Twitter follower shared a suggestion for Musk to improve the micro-blogging site by putting users in “Twitter jail”.

“Twit suggestion 2: Twitter Jail! Share both the reason for ban, number of violations, as well as when account will be freed,” the user posted. Musk replied: “Agreed”. The Twitter user also suggested another change in order to improve the microblogging platform.

“Twit suggestion: Add Reach statistic to the Tweet Activity button. Impressions stat is cool to look at but not very useful,” the user posted. Musk said: “Good idea.”

(With inputs from IANS)