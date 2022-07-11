Elon Musk talks about Twitter deal: Here s what he has to say

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $44 billion bid to buy Twitter keeps taking a new turn everyday. Earlier this week, an SEC filing revealed that the maverick founder planned to back out from buying the micro-blogging platform. Following the revelations, the Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor tweeted that Twitter’s board remained determined to close the transaction and that it would sue the SpaceX CEO should he back down from the deal. Now, Musk has reacted to the matter by sharing a post on Twitter. Also Read - Twitter plans to fight back Elon Musk with firm that invented Poison Pill defence: Report

The post shared by the Tesla CEO is essentially a meme that shows four critical phases that his bid to buy the company has been through so far according to Musk. “They say I couldn’t buy Twitter > Then they don’t disclose bot info > Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in Court > Now they have to disclose Bot Info in Court,” the meme which includes four images of the Tesla CEO says. Also Read - Elon Musk announces extra childcare benefits for employees after he had kids with one of them

Take a peek at Musk’s post here: Also Read - Twitter may have better chances at winning against Elon Musk in latest deal fallout

As Twitter’s board gears up for a legal tussle with Musk, the company has asked its employees not to share posts about the ongoing matter on social media. In an internal memo shared by Twitter’s general counsel Sean Edgett, Twitter’s general counsels with the company’s employees last week, the executive said that they ‘should refrain from Tweeting, Slacking, or sharing any commentary about the merger agreement’.

“We will continue to share information when we are able, but please know we are going to be very limited on what we can share in the meantime,” he wrote in the memo seen by The Verge.

“I know this is an uncertain time, and we appreciate your patience and ongoing commitment to the important work we have underway,” he added.

Meanwhile, reports say that Twitter has hired the firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to sue Musk in the Delaware Court of Chancery. The firm is accredited with coining the ‘Poison Pill’ defence, which the company’s board used earlier this year to thwart Musk’s hostile takeover attempt.

Musk, on the other hand, has hired, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan to represent him. The company has represented him in the past in a defamation trial ‘pedo guy’ comment. It also represented him in a case against the SEC when Musk tweeted about securing finding to take Tesla private. Both Musk and Tesla ended up paying a penalty of $20 million each as fine in the case.