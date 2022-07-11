comscore Elon Musk talks about Twitter deal: Here’s what he has to say
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter Vs Elon Musk Tesla Ceo Sums Up The Matter In A Hilarious Meme
News

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Tesla CEO sums up the matter in a hilarious meme

News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has finally spoken on the matter of backing out from his $44 billion deal to buy out Twitter. Here's what he has to say.

Twitter-Elon-musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $44 billion bid to buy Twitter keeps taking a new turn everyday. Earlier this week, an SEC filing revealed that the maverick founder planned to back out from buying the micro-blogging platform. Following the revelations, the Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor tweeted that Twitter’s board remained determined to close the transaction and that it would sue the SpaceX CEO should he back down from the deal. Now, Musk has reacted to the matter by sharing a post on Twitter. Also Read - Twitter plans to fight back Elon Musk with firm that invented Poison Pill defence: Report

The post shared by the Tesla CEO is essentially a meme that shows four critical phases that his bid to buy the company has been through so far according to Musk. “They say I couldn’t buy Twitter > Then they don’t disclose bot info > Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in Court > Now they have to disclose Bot Info in Court,” the meme which includes four images of the Tesla CEO says. Also Read - Elon Musk announces extra childcare benefits for employees after he had kids with one of them

Take a peek at Musk’s post here: Also Read - Twitter may have better chances at winning against Elon Musk in latest deal fallout

As Twitter’s board gears up for a legal tussle with Musk, the company has asked its employees not to share posts about the ongoing matter on social media. In an internal memo shared by Twitter’s general counsel Sean Edgett, Twitter’s general counsels with the company’s employees last week, the executive said that they ‘should refrain from Tweeting, Slacking, or sharing any commentary about the merger agreement’.

“We will continue to share information when we are able, but please know we are going to be very limited on what we can share in the meantime,” he wrote in the memo seen by The Verge.

“I know this is an uncertain time, and we appreciate your patience and ongoing commitment to the important work we have underway,” he added.

Meanwhile, reports say that Twitter has hired the firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to sue Musk in the Delaware Court of Chancery. The firm is accredited with coining the ‘Poison Pill’ defence, which the company’s board used earlier this year to thwart Musk’s hostile takeover attempt.

Musk, on the other hand, has hired, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan to represent him. The company has represented him in the past in a defamation trial ‘pedo guy’ comment. It also represented him in a case against the SEC when Musk tweeted about securing finding to take Tesla private. Both Musk and Tesla ended up paying a penalty of $20 million each as fine in the case.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 11, 2022 3:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Uber used violence against drivers, law breaking to grow globally
News
Uber used violence against drivers, law breaking to grow globally
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launch date confirmed, first teaser video out: Watch here

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launch date confirmed, first teaser video out: Watch here

Hitman 3's new Ambrose Island map is coming on July 26

Gaming

Hitman 3's new Ambrose Island map is coming on July 26

OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to offer up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage

Mobiles

OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to offer up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage

Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 200MP cameras

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 200MP cameras

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Elon Musk talks about Twitter deal: Here s what he has to say

Uber used violence against drivers, law breaking to grow globally

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launch date confirmed, first teaser video out: Watch here

Hitman 3's new Ambrose Island map is coming on July 26

OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to offer up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

Hands On

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

News

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999