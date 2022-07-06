Twitter vs Indian government saga has taken a fresh turn. The Indian government has said that all intermediaries and social media companies must comply with the law of the land in order to operate in India. The statement came after Twitter moved the Karnataka High Court against the government order to take down some content on its platform. Also Read - Crypto prices today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rally up to 9 percent as market rebounds

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a statement on Twitter said that all foreign intermediaries and platforms have the right judicial review in India but they also have the obligation to comply with the laws.

"But equally, all intermediary/platforms operating here have an unambiguous obligation to comply with our laws and rules," Chandrasekhar wrote in his tweet.

#TuesdayMusing In India,all incldng foreign Internet intermediaries/platforms have right to court n judicial review. But equally ALL intermediary/platforms operating here,have unambiguous obligation to comply with our laws n rules. #Open #SafeTrusted #Accountable #Internet — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) July 5, 2022

Commenting on the matter, Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “…be it any company, in any sector, they should abide by the laws of India”.

Twitter vs Indian government

Twitter, yesterday, moved the Karnataka High Court against the Indian government’s order to take down some content on its platform on the grounds that the content blocking orders from the IT Ministry do not pass “the test of the grounds provided under Section 69A of the IT Act”.

The micro-blogging platform in its judicial notice alleged that government’s orders of taking down specific pieces of content and accounts from its platform in India represent an abuse of power by the officials.

As per a Reuters report, the company, in the documents submitted in the Karnataka High Court has claimed that in some of the orders issued by the government, it did not give notice to the authors of the tweets. In other cases, orders were passed in case of political content shared by official handles of political parties. In both the case, taking down the content would be a violation of freedom of speech.

Notably, Twitter’s move came shortly after reports said that Twitter had complied with the notices issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to the company on taking down posts and profiles mentioned in orders issued on June 6 and June 9.