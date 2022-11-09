comscore Twitter to introduce an 'official' label for some verified accounts and it is not for sale
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter Will Introduce Official Label High Profile Verified Accounts
News

Twitter will introduce 'Official' label for some high-profile verified accounts

News

This label will be reserved for "government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures".

Highlights

  • Twitter's "Official" label will be available for select verified accounts, including major media outlets and governments.
  • Not all Twitter accounts that were previously verified with a blue check mark will get the "Official" label.
  • The said Twitter label is not available for purchase.
Twitter Blue tick

Billionaire Elon Musk’s social media platform Twitter will introduce an “Official” label for select verified accounts including major media outlets and governments when it launches its new $8 premium subscription product, its early stage products executive Esther Crawford said on Tuesday. Also Read - Planning to Quit Twitter? Here are top 5 alternatives you can turn to

Twitter to introduce a new ‘official’ label

Crawford also confirmed that the revamped Twitter Blue subscription product, which will allow paid users to carry blue check marks on their accounts, will not actually verify users’ identities. Also Read - Twitter reduces its global workforce, prompts criticism by Indian IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The lack of ID verification is likely to raise concerns about the possibility of people impersonating public figures.

Already, such concerns have caused Twitter to hold off on launching the new version of Twitter Blue until after the U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday, tweeted Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and integrity. According to Roth, verification of identity is tricky because it is a signal of authenticity and notability.

He even defended the $8 verification fee. He wrote, “It’s not just the $8, though — this kind of in-app purchase requires bad actors to get through not only Twitter’s defenses, but also those of mobile device manufacturers and payment processors. That’s not impossible for a sophisticated adversary — but it’s hard to do at scale.”

He adds, “No solution to identity is perfect, and we’re iterating quickly to come up with the best approach here.”

Fake accounts for government officials are a recurring issue for Twitter globally, according to sources familiar with the matter and researchers.

Not all Twitter accounts that were previously verified with a blue check mark will get the “Official” label and the label is not available for purchase, Crawford said.

Accounts that will receive the official label include governments, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some other public figures, she tweeted.

The introduction of a new label alongside the existing check marks “creates a confusing system” where some, but not all, previously verified accounts will be deemed official, said Jason Goldman, a former Twitter board member who served as head of product in its early years.

“It’s a complete mess,” he said.

The official label comes after an internal push by Twitter policy executives, who had strong concerns about government officials around the world being unlikely and unwilling to pay for verified check marks, one source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Twitter, which has lost many members of its communication team, did not respond to a request for further comment.

Crawford added on Tuesday that Twitter will “continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types.”

–With inputs from Reuters

  • Published Date: November 9, 2022 9:20 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 9, 2022 9:21 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 unveiled for flagship phones
News
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 unveiled for flagship phones
Sony PS5 restock scheduled for November 11

Gaming

Sony PS5 restock scheduled for November 11

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is not cancelled

Gaming

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is not cancelled

Paytm revenue grows to Rs 1,914 (76 percent YoY increase)

News

Paytm revenue grows to Rs 1,914 (76 percent YoY increase)

Noise Two headphones debut in India with 50-hour playtime

Wearables

Noise Two headphones debut in India with 50-hour playtime

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter to roll out a new 'official' label which wont be available for sale

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 unveiled for flagship phones

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India cheapest 5G under 10k, Watch video for details

Paytm revenue grows to Rs 1,914 (76 percent YoY increase)

Nokia G60 5G to go on sale in India today: Check price, offers

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Airtel, Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities globally: What it is, how to use it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000

News

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000
WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery

Features

WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery
WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000

Features

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000