Twitter will require phone number verification for a Blue subscription: Details here

Twitter will require phone number verification for a Blue subscription: Check details

Twitter has said that phone verification is required to get a verified blue checkmark, to prevent impersonation of accounts.

Highlights

  • Twitter has said that phone verification is required to get a verified blue checkmark.
  • Twitter added a review step before users are granted a blue checkmark.
  • Twitter announced to relaunch its Blue subscription service with verification.
Twitter will require phone number verification for a Blue subscription: Check details

Twitter has said that phone verification is required to get a verified blue checkmark, to prevent impersonation of accounts. Twitter posted a picture on Sunday which mentioned, “Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved.” Later, Esther Crawford, the product manager at Twitter, said that the micro-blogging platform added a review step before users are granted a blue checkmark. Also Read - Twitter begins rolling out Community Notes globally: How to use this feature

Crawford wrote: “We’ve added a review step before applying a blue checkmark to an account as one of our new steps to combat impersonation (which is against the Twitter Rules).” On Crawford’s tweet, several users asked her their doubts regarding the new changes in Blue subscription service. Also Read - Twitter to increase character-limit from 280 to 4000: Elon Musk

While one user asked: “Will there be ID verification?” “We don’t have ID verification in this update,” Crawford replied. Another wanted to know: “If we already signed up for $8 on iOS, will it stay or increase?” To this Crawford replied, “you’ll get a price increase notification and can choose to remain a subscriber on iOS or switch to web –it will be entirely up to you.” Also Read - Twitter Blue relaunches on Monday with increased price for iPhone users

Meanwhile, Twitter announced to relaunch its Blue subscription service with verification, that would cost $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month. Musk raised the price of Twitter Blue subscription service from $8 to $11 for iPhone users, to keep the 30 per cent cut that Apple takes on revenues from iOS apps on its App Store.

Elon Musk has also confirmed that Twitter is set to increase the character limit from 280 to 4000. In reply to a question whether Twitter is planning to increase the character limit to 4,000 or not, Musk responded “Yes,” without providing additional information. Twitter originally had a character limit of 140 before it was increased to 280 in 2017.

Earlier, the platform used to give only 140-character limit. Twitter doubled the character limit from 140 to 280 characters on November 8, 2017.

Musk recently said Twitter will delete and free names of 1.5 billion accounts that have been inactive for years on the platform. “Twitter will soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts. These are obvious account deletions with no tweets and no login for years,” said the world’s richest man.

Inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 13, 2022 8:52 AM IST
