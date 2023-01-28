comscore Twitter will take 'less severe action' against accounts that break rules
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter Will Take Less Severe Action Against Accounts That Break Rules
News

Twitter will take 'less severe action' against accounts that break rules

News

The company said it will only suspend Twitter accounts that engage in "severe or ongoing, repeat violations" of its rules.

Highlights

  • The company said it will only suspend Twitter accounts.
  • Twitter said it has been proactively reinstating previously suspended accounts.
  • Twitter said it will continue to work on launching features.
twitter

Twitter will take 'less severe action' against accounts that break rules

Elon Musk-run Twitter on Saturday announced it will take “less severe actions” against user accounts that break its rules, asking them to remove controversial tweets and move on. The company said it will only suspend Twitter accounts that engage in “severe or ongoing, repeat violations” of its rules. Also Read - iPhone 14 available at Rs 45,590 on Flipkart after: Check all deals and offers

“Going forward, we will take less severe actions, such as limiting the reach of policy-violating Tweets or asking you to remove Tweets before you can continue using your account,” the micro-blogging platform said. Account suspension will be reserved for severe or ongoing, repeat violations of our policies, it added. Also Read - How to erase your Mac to factory settings: A step-by-step guide

Severe violations include but are not limited to engaging in illegal content or activity, inciting or threatening violence or harm, privacy violations, platform manipulation or spam, and engaging in targeted harassment of users. Twitter said it has been proactively reinstating previously suspended accounts. Also Read - Kia Q4 net jumps 63 percent on improved chip supplies, SUV demand

“Starting February 1, anyone can appeal an account suspension and be evaluated under our new criteria for reinstatement,” said Twitter. The company said it did not reinstate accounts that engaged in illegal activity, threats of harm or violence, large-scale spam and platform manipulation, or when there was no recent appeal to have the account reinstated.

Twitter said it will continue to work on launching features that transparently identify when we have taken enforcement actions “and expect to begin rolling these out in February”.

Meanwhile, Twitter has expanded its crowd-sourced fact-checking programme, Community Notes, to four more countries, including the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. The company shared the information on Twitter via the Community Notes account, saying: “We are now admitting contributors from the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand — welcome to Community Notes!”

“We admit new contributors in batches, growing the contributor base by 10 per cent per week,” it added, The microblogging platform also promised to include people from other countries. “We’re monitoring quality and continuing to expand to new countries over time,” the company tweeted.

  • Published Date: January 28, 2023 10:24 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to restore your Mac to factory settings
How To
How to restore your Mac to factory settings
Kia Q4 net jumps 63 percent on improved chip supplies, SUV demand

News

Kia Q4 net jumps 63 percent on improved chip supplies, SUV demand

Google Meet makes it easy to share content with attendees in a meeting

News

Google Meet makes it easy to share content with attendees in a meeting

Tata Motors announces price HIKE on Safari, Harrier, Nexon and more February 1st: Here s why

News

Tata Motors announces price HIKE on Safari, Harrier, Nexon and more February 1st: Here s why

Google Chrome gets 5 new security features: Check what s new

Photo Gallery

Google Chrome gets 5 new security features: Check what s new

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter will take 'less severe action' against accounts that break rules

iPhone 14 available at Rs 45,590 on Flipkart after: Check all deals and offers

Kia Q4 net jumps 63 percent on improved chip supplies, SUV demand

Google Meet makes it easy to share content with attendees in a meeting

Tata Motors announces price HIKE on Safari, Harrier, Nexon and more February 1st: Here s why

Buying a 5G phone in India is easier than buying a 4G phone: Samsung India

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: My experience with 5G network in different Indian cities

Highway charging is one of our top priorities: Tata Motors

BharOS is here: All you need to know

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?