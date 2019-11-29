Twitter won't remove inactive accounts; canceled plan after user backlash

After a backlash from its users, Twitter has decided not to remove inactive accounts until it finds a way to memoralise accounts of the deceased. The micro-blogging platform on November 26 announced to permanently delete inactive accounts from December 11 that have not been used for more than six months. The action was to impact accounts belonging to the deceased.

“We’ve heard you on the impact that this would have on the accounts of the deceased. This was a miss on our part. We will not be removing any inactive accounts until we create a new way for people to memorialize accounts,” Twitter said late Thursday.

“This impacts accounts in the EU only, for now. We’ve always had an inactive account policy but we haven’t enforced it consistently. We’re starting with the EU in part due to local privacy regulations (eg, GDPR),” it added.

The company had said that as part of its commitment to serve the public conversation, it is working to clean up inactive accounts to present more accurate, credible information people can trust across the platform.

Earlier this week, when Twitter said that it will remove inactive accounts to free up usernames, the warning emails were sent to many users. It noted that if a user doesn’t sign in by December, their account will be history and its username will be up for grabs again. The email was been sent to all accounts that hasn’t signed in for more than six months. The company had stated that the account removal process “will happen over many months – not just on a single day.”

Written with inputs from IANS