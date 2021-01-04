Apple could be looking to take the smartphone market by storm in 2021 by launching its very own foldable smartphones. As per a GizmoChina report, two foldable Apple iPhones have passed Foxconn’s durability test. Also Read - Apple reverses decision to remove Amphetamine app from App Store

Till now only Samsung and Huawei have ventured in the commercial foldable smartphone space and in 2021 it could be joined by Apple, Xiaomi, LG and many more. Also Read - Moj App: How to download, use it

Apple foldable smartphones

Initially spotted on UDN, two distinct Apple iPhones were spotted in a durability test at Foxconn. Both the devices are unique in their own way in terms of features and specifications and come with a folding mechanism similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold series and the Galaxy Z Flip. In a manner of speaking, one folds horizontally while the other bends vertically. Also Read - Apple has removed these apps from China App Store for policy violations

The report also mentions that the two devices are still in their prototype phase and not fully functional at the moment. The report also says that only the chassis and the display components were tested.

It is worth noting that Samsung and Huawei have has issues with the chassis and components on their previous foldable smartphones which is why Apple doesn’t want to leave any stoned unturned when it comes to the durability of the device.

It is reassuring for both Apple and potential buyers of the foldable Apple iPhone that the devices have passed the durability test for both the parts. UDN also reported that the company will be putting both the design through the test and in the end only one will be picked to be launched as a commercial product.

What we know so far

Rumors about a folding iPhone are aplenty on the internet which is why don’t be surprised if Apple decides to launch a folding phone this year. Though nothing concrete has come from the company’s side, Apple fans are keeping their fingers crossed. It is also expected that Apple will launch the device with an iOS/iPadOS hybrid operating system that would serve the purposes of both a smartphone and a smart pad. The new OS will lend features keeping in mind the foldable display.

All of the above are still speculations as we’ll keep updating you about the latest from Apple and its foldable smartphones.