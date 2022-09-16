comscore Uber teams up with law enforcements to probe the data breach
Uber acknowledges data breach, says it is probing the 'cybersecurity incident'

Uber-Cab

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Friday said it has been hit by a cyber attack and is probing the data breach incident with law enforcement officials. Also Read - Uber charges Rs 3,000 from Delhi Airport to Noida on a sunny day

According to reports, some of Uber’s internal systems were hacked in the data breach and some screenshots on Twitter suggested the hacker got access to the company’s internal data. Also Read - Uber to soon shut down its free loyalty program: Report

“We are currently responding to a cybersecurity incident. We are in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates here as they become available,” Uber posted in a tweet. Also Read - Microsoft lays off employees from customer-focused R&D projects: Report

The New York Times first reported about the Uber breach.

An Uber employee posted that they were told to stop using Slack and “anytime I request a website, I am taken to a page with a pornographic image” and the message “f*** you wankers”.

Another Twitter user posted a screenshot apparently from the hacker, which said: “I announce I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach. Slack has been stolen…”

The hacker reportedly said he broke into the Uber systems because “they had weak security”.

“Someone hacked an Uber employee’s HackerOne account and is commenting on all of the tickets. They likely have access to all of the Uber HackerOne reports,” a bug bounty hunter by the name of Sam Curry posted.

–IANS

  • Published Date: September 16, 2022 3:44 PM IST
