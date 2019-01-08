comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Uber appoints new head of central operations, strengthening India leadership
News

Uber appoints new head of central operations, strengthening India leadership

News

Uber is confident that its new head of central operations will play a pivotal role in writing the next chapter of the company's growth journey.

  • Updated: January 8, 2019 12:19 PM IST
uber 1

Ride-hailing platform Uber said it has appointed Daksh e-services co-founder Pavan Vaish as the head of central operations in India. “As we embark on our next wave of growth, we are building and strengthening a team of industry experts and veterans who appreciate the impact of ridesharing and are committed towards innovation for a better tomorrow,” Uber President India and South Asia Pradeep Parameswaran said.

Uber is confident that Vaish will play a pivotal role in writing the next chapter of the company’s growth journey, he added. Vaish also co-founded Quadrant Infotech, an offshore data capturing business focussed on the US market. Besides, Vaish has served as the global Chief Operating Officer at UnitedLex. Vaish was also the co-founder and CEO of Daksh e-services, widely recognized as one of the most successful service’s acquisitions in tech giant IBM’s history.

Watch: Poco F1 Armoured Edition First Look

Uber recently witnessed its revenue touching Rs 21.5 crore in the fiscal ended March 2018, as per the corporate affairs ministry. The company, which competes with Ola and other international players, had reportedly revealed its total revenue of Rs 1.04 crore in the year 2016.

Additionally, the ride-hailing platform Uber also witnessed progress in net profit to Rs 19.6 lakh in 2017-18 when compared to 2016-17. The information was uncovered by business intelligence platform Tofler. The company also lost $1.07 billion in the September 2018 quarter. It will reportedly not put brakes on investment in Uber Eats and electric bikes and scooters businesses, and in high-potential markets.

With inputs from PTI.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2019 12:08 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 8, 2019 12:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
WhatsApp revamps its audio files sharing section; adds preview for the files
thumb-img
News
Google Assistant may soon be available on 1 billion devices
thumb-img
News
Redmi phone with 48-megapixel camera spotted
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite players are getting a Suppressed Sniper Rifle soon

Most Popular

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Uber appoints new head of central operations, strengthening India leadership

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price cut in India again

WhatsApp revamps its audio files sharing section; adds preview for the files

CES 2019: LG announces rollable futuristic OLED TV, 88-inch 8K OLED panel with built-in sound

Xiaomi's upcoming wireless earbuds render leaks

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Uber appoints new head of central operations, strengthening India leadership

News

Uber appoints new head of central operations, strengthening India leadership
Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch now on January 10

News

Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch now on January 10
Red Magic by Nubia announces doorstep service in India

News

Red Magic by Nubia announces doorstep service in India
Honor View20 India launch on January 29

News

Honor View20 India launch on January 29
Your minimum broadband internet speed may soon bump up to 2Mbps: Report

News

Your minimum broadband internet speed may soon bump up to 2Mbps: Report

हिंदी समाचार

रिलायंस JioPhone को मिला WiFi हॉटस्पॉट फीचर, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट और इस्तेमाल

BSNL यूजर्स 11 हजार से ज्यादा मूवी और वीडियो को Eros Now पर फ्री में कर पाएंगे एक्ससेस

ऑनर 10 लाइट आज रात 8 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट पर किया जाएगा पेश, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

OnePlus 6T के लिए कुछ सुधारों के साथ रिलीज हुई नई OxygenOS 9.0.11 अपडेट

आसुस Zenfone Max M2 और Max Pro M2 को कई सुधारों के साथ मिल रही है नई अपडेट

News

Uber appoints new head of central operations, strengthening India leadership
News
Uber appoints new head of central operations, strengthening India leadership
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price cut in India again

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price cut in India again
WhatsApp revamps its audio files sharing section; adds preview for the files

News

WhatsApp revamps its audio files sharing section; adds preview for the files
CES 2019: LG announces rollable futuristic OLED TV, 88-inch 8K OLED panel with built-in sound

News

CES 2019: LG announces rollable futuristic OLED TV, 88-inch 8K OLED panel with built-in sound
Xiaomi's upcoming wireless earbuds render leaks

News

Xiaomi's upcoming wireless earbuds render leaks