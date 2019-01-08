Uber appoints new head of central operations, strengthening India leadership

Ride-hailing platform Uber said it has appointed Daksh e-services co-founder Pavan Vaish as the head of central operations in India. “As we embark on our next wave of growth, we are building and strengthening a team of industry experts and veterans who appreciate the impact of ridesharing and are committed towards innovation for a better tomorrow,” Uber President India and South Asia Pradeep Parameswaran said.

Uber is confident that Vaish will play a pivotal role in writing the next chapter of the company’s growth journey, he added. Vaish also co-founded Quadrant Infotech, an offshore data capturing business focussed on the US market. Besides, Vaish has served as the global Chief Operating Officer at UnitedLex. Vaish was also the co-founder and CEO of Daksh e-services, widely recognized as one of the most successful service’s acquisitions in tech giant IBM’s history.

Uber recently witnessed its revenue touching Rs 21.5 crore in the fiscal ended March 2018, as per the corporate affairs ministry. The company, which competes with Ola and other international players, had reportedly revealed its total revenue of Rs 1.04 crore in the year 2016.

Additionally, the ride-hailing platform Uber also witnessed progress in net profit to Rs 19.6 lakh in 2017-18 when compared to 2016-17. The information was uncovered by business intelligence platform Tofler. The company also lost $1.07 billion in the September 2018 quarter. It will reportedly not put brakes on investment in Uber Eats and electric bikes and scooters businesses, and in high-potential markets.

With inputs from PTI.