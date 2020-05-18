comscore Uber cab service resumed in 31 cities in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Uber cab service resumed in 31 cities in India with new Lockdown 4.0 guidelines
News

Uber cab service resumed in 31 cities in India with new Lockdown 4.0 guidelines

News

Uber India resumed normal ride services in 31 cities after the new Lockdown 4.0 guidelines.

  • Published: May 18, 2020 10:09 PM IST
dial-an-uber-stock-image

Uber India on Monday said it has resumed normal ride services in 31 cities after the new Lockdown 4.0 guidelines came into practice with more relaxations. The company said that riders will constantly be notified with further information and the status of specific cities through its app. Among the cities when Uber has resumed operations are Gurugram, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Guwahati, Kochi, Udaipur, Vapi and Visakhapatnam. Also Read - Uber launches 'Uber Connect' package delivery service to rival Dunzo and Swiggy Genie

“If you are in any of the following cities, open the Uber app to choose from available products in your area.,” Uber said in a statement. Also Read - Uber to operate 'Essential' cab service to hospitals and pharmacy stores in 4 cities

Not more than two riders would be allowed, besides the driver and no one should be seated right next to the driver. Uber also announced a range of COVID-19 specific safety features and policies. The announcements include an interactive Go Online Checklist for both riders and drivers, a mandatory mask policy for riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, and updated post-trip feedback mechanism and a cancellation policy. Also Read - Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items to consumers

“These new features and policies have been rolled out globally, and we will keep enhancing and revising them as needed to ensure a safer product experience for all,” said Sachin Kansal, Global Senior Director of Product Management at Uber.

Uber Essential is currently available to riders in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, and Nashik.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

During the initial lockdown phases, the company had started ‘Essential‘ cab service in four cities to facilitate essential travel to locations such as hospitals and pharmacy stores. The taxi-aggregator initially offered this service for the residents of Bengaluru, Nashik, Gurugram and Hyderabad. But it was later extended to few more cities.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 18, 2020 10:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Uber cab service resumed in 31 cities in India
News
Uber cab service resumed in 31 cities in India
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave with operators, gadgets and changes revealed

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave with operators, gadgets and changes revealed

Google Meet video conferencing app crosses 50 million downloads

News

Google Meet video conferencing app crosses 50 million downloads

BSNL offering 6 paisa cashback on making landline: Check offer

Telecom

BSNL offering 6 paisa cashback on making landline: Check offer

Here's how to run Adobe Flash on Google Chrome

How To

Here's how to run Adobe Flash on Google Chrome

Most Popular

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

Uber cab service resumed in 31 cities in India

Google Meet video conferencing app crosses 50 million downloads

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

Supercomputers were hacked to mine cryptocurrency

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Related Topics

Related Stories

Uber cab service resumed in 31 cities in India

News

Uber cab service resumed in 31 cities in India
OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

News

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India
Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live

Smart TVs

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live
Motorola Edge+ India launch tomorrow at 12PM, coming to Flipkart

News

Motorola Edge+ India launch tomorrow at 12PM, coming to Flipkart
5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

Features

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

हिंदी समाचार

GTA 5 गेम ऑनलाइन खेलने में आ रही दिक्कत, फ्री के चक्कर में हो रही समस्या!

Motorola Edge+ स्मार्टफोन 108MP कैमरा के साथ कल दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर होगा लॉन्च

Mi 10 5G स्मार्टफोन 108MP कैमरा के साथ Amazon पर बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, 3 हजार कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Nokia 6.3 स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकता है 24 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा, होगा दमदार प्रोसेसर

आज से शुरू हो सकती है Filpkart, amazon, paytm की सेवाएं

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

Uber cab service resumed in 31 cities in India
News
Uber cab service resumed in 31 cities in India
Google Meet video conferencing app crosses 50 million downloads

News

Google Meet video conferencing app crosses 50 million downloads
OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

News

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India
Supercomputers were hacked to mine cryptocurrency

News

Supercomputers were hacked to mine cryptocurrency
Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live

Smart TVs

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live