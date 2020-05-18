Uber cab service resumed in 31 cities in India

Uber India on Monday said it has resumed normal ride services in 31 cities after the new Lockdown 4.0 guidelines came into practice with more relaxations. The company said that riders will constantly be notified with further information and the status of specific cities through its app. Among the cities when Uber has resumed operations are Gurugram, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Guwahati, Kochi, Udaipur, Vapi and Visakhapatnam. Also Read - Uber launches 'Uber Connect' package delivery service to rival Dunzo and Swiggy Genie

“If you are in any of the following cities, open the Uber app to choose from available products in your area.,” Uber said in a statement. Also Read - Uber to operate 'Essential' cab service to hospitals and pharmacy stores in 4 cities

Not more than two riders would be allowed, besides the driver and no one should be seated right next to the driver. Uber also announced a range of COVID-19 specific safety features and policies. The announcements include an interactive Go Online Checklist for both riders and drivers, a mandatory mask policy for riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, and updated post-trip feedback mechanism and a cancellation policy. Also Read - Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items to consumers

“These new features and policies have been rolled out globally, and we will keep enhancing and revising them as needed to ensure a safer product experience for all,” said Sachin Kansal, Global Senior Director of Product Management at Uber.

Uber Essential is currently available to riders in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, and Nashik.

During the initial lockdown phases, the company had started ‘Essential‘ cab service in four cities to facilitate essential travel to locations such as hospitals and pharmacy stores. The taxi-aggregator initially offered this service for the residents of Bengaluru, Nashik, Gurugram and Hyderabad. But it was later extended to few more cities.