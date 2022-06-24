comscore Uber dismisses claim that it planned to exit Indian market
  • Home
  • News
  • Uber Ceo Refutes Claim That It Planned To Exit India
News

Uber CEO refutes claim that it planned to exit India

News

Uber aims to expand its engineering talent in India to more than 1,000 people from 700 at present, he had announced.

Uber

Bloomberg reported that the US-based company explored selling the India business, but "suspended discussions after tech startup valuations cratered."

Uber on Thursday refuted a report that claimed the ride-hailing major planned to exit the Indian market and held discussions with potential buyers to sell its India business. Also Read - How to share your Uber trip with someone: A step-by-step guide

Bloomberg reported that the US-based company explored selling the India business, but “suspended discussions after tech startup valuations cratered.” Also Read - Uber India announces price hike due to rising fuel prices, resolves ride-cancellation issue and more

In a statement shared with IANS, an Uber spokesperson said the company never explored exiting India — not even for a minute — and the report is “categorically false.” Also Read - Uber launches robot-assisted food delivery service in two US cities

“India is as important to Uber today as it was when we launched nine years ago. We are serving riders and drivers across more than 100 cities, hiring Indian talent aggressively, and planning for the next decade and beyond,” the company spokesperson said.

Uber competes with SoftBank-backed Ola in the country.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in April that it will expand its product offerings and its team in India.

“We continue to expand the product offerings for the Indian consumer. Whether it is autos, motos or high-capacity vehicles or rentals, India has always been a very big part of the Uber journey,” he said during the Virtual i3 summit organised by Times Bridge.

Uber aims to expand its engineering talent in India to more than 1,000 people from 700 at present, he had announced.

Last month, Uber India’s Director of Central Operations, Nitish Bhushan, said that they are “always striving to make driving with Uber a viable and attractive option for drivers and the recent hike in fares will directly boost their earnings per trip”.

To remove frustration for riders and drivers alike, the company is also showing trip destinations to drivers before they decide to accept the ride.

“Drivers at the Uber advisory council meeting told us they would like more flexibility around payments. We are now showing drivers the mode of payment (cash or online) before the trip starts,” the company said.

To make the cash or online decision irrelevant, the company has also introduced a daily pay process for drivers.

With these changes, the company said that they are also reinforcing their service quality expectations with drivers, especially in areas like cancellation and ensuring AC rides.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 24, 2022 1:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Chris Evans says goodbye to his iPhone 6s
Mobiles
Chris Evans says goodbye to his iPhone 6s
Tata Nexon EV fire: Government orders probe into electric car fire incident

automobile

Tata Nexon EV fire: Government orders probe into electric car fire incident

Blade Runner game finally gets a remastered version

Gaming

Blade Runner game finally gets a remastered version

New performance standards rolled out for electric vehicles in India

automobile

New performance standards rolled out for electric vehicles in India

Vi opts defers payment of Rs 8,837 crore AGR dues

Telecom

Vi opts defers payment of Rs 8,837 crore AGR dues

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Uber dismisses claim that it planned to exit Indian market

Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV300: Top 5 safest compact SUVs in India 2022 under Rs 10 lakh

Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV300: Here are the top 5 safest compact SUVs in India 2022 under Rs 10 lakh

Tata Nexon EV fire: Government orders probe into electric car fire incident

Asus ROG Phone 6 spotted on Geekbench revealing key specs

How to hide profile Picture and more

How To Turn On Incognito Mode on Your Smartphones

'Parallel Reality' Tech: Everything you need to know

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

Related Topics

Latest Videos

POCO F4 5G Launched in India; Check out the First Look and know Price, feature and More about the phone

Hands On

POCO F4 5G Launched in India; Check out the First Look and know Price, feature and More about the phone
Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video

News

Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video
Hyundai Venue 2022 First Drive Review and In depth Interior Features, To know more Watch the video

Reviews

Hyundai Venue 2022 First Drive Review and In depth Interior Features, To know more Watch the video
Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video

News

Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999