Uber charges Rs 3,000 from Delhi Airport to Noida on a sunny day

The Uber bill showed Rs 2,935 on the meter for a 147.39 km ride, while the distance from T2 to his home in Noida Sector 143 is around 45 kms.

Bloomberg reported that the US-based company explored selling the India business, but "suspended discussions after tech startup valuations cratered."

If you remember a Mumbai resident who recently paid over Rs 3,000 for a 50-km Uber ride during pouring rain and stormy weather, beat this man’s ordeal on a sunny day! Also Read - Uber to soon shut down its free loyalty program: Report

A Delhi-NCR resident boarded an Uber from Delhi airport (Terminal 2) to his home on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway earlier this month and had to shell out a whopping close to Rs 3,000 on a day when the weather was just perfect and surge pricing had no chance for arrival! Also Read - Microsoft lays off employees from customer-focused R&D projects: Report

Deb was shocked to see the final Uber bill as he reached home from the airport on August 5, as it showed Rs 2,935 on the meter for a 147.39 km ride, while the distance from T2 to his home in Noida Sector 143 is around 45 kms. Also Read - How to book Uber ride on WhatsApp: Step-by-Step Guide

“Hate going public about bad service but you leave me with no choice, @Uber_India. Had to pay Rs 2,935 for a cab from Delhi airport’s T2 to my home in Noida (around 45 kms) on Aug 5. I was billed for 147.39 kms — halfway to Jaipur that I apparently covered in little over an hour!” he tweeted on Monday.

He further revealed that the actual Uber booking amount was Rs 1,143.

“Pick-up and drop locations are inaccurate too! Pls sort this mess and refund the excess amount. You also need to overhaul your complaints redressal mechanism,” he further posted.

In a reply to Deb on August 5, Uber customer care said their expert team was working on his request and “need some more time to resolve this issue”.

It has been more than 10 days and Deb has not heard from them after that.

In a reply to the affected Uber customer, another user posted: “They (Uber) did something similar with me; they charged me about 3-3.5K from T3 to Noida once. I demanded a refund because they showed 1.5K when I booked. They had to refund.”

Last month, a Mumbai resident Shravankumar Suvarna had to shell out more than Rs 3,000 for a 50-km trip.

Sharing screenshots of the Uber app that displayed the prices, Suvarna tweeted: “Flight to Goa is cheaper than my ride home”.

–IANS

  • Published Date: August 17, 2022 10:34 AM IST

