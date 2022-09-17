comscore Uber says that no private data was exposed in the recent data breach
  • Home
  • News
  • Uber Clarifies That No Private Users Data Compromised In Cyber Breach
News

Uber clarifies that no private users' data compromised in cyber breach

News

An 18-year-old hacker had broken into the internal systems of Uber, reaching company tools including Amazon Web Services.

Uber

Image: Pexels

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Saturday said that no private information of its users was exposed in the data breach by an 18-year-old hacker. In its latest statement, the company said that its investigation and response efforts are ongoing. Also Read - Uber acknowledges data breach, says it is probing the 'cybersecurity incident'

“We have no evidence that the incident involved access to sensitive user data (like trip history),” said Uber. Also Read - Uber charges Rs 3,000 from Delhi Airport to Noida on a sunny day

An 18-year-old hacker had broken into the internal systems of Uber, reaching company tools including Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform, and employees thought someone was playing a prank.

The hacker made himself known to Uber employees by posting a message on the company’s internal communication system Slack.

Uber said that all of our services including Uber, Uber Eats, Uber Freight and the Uber Driver app are operational.

The company reiterated that it has notified law enforcement agencies.

“Internal software tools that we took down as a precaution yesterday are coming back online this morning,” the ride-hailing platform added.

In October 2016, hackers hit Uber with a massive cybersecurity attack, exposing the confidential data of 57 million customers and drivers.

This time, the teenage hacker listed confidential company information and posted a hashtag saying that Uber “underpays its drivers” on internal communication platform Slack.

The hacker said he broke into the Uber systems because “they had weak security”.

  • Published Date: September 17, 2022 1:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 17, 2022 1:38 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Infinix Zero 55-inch QLED TV launched in India: Price, specs, features
Smart TVs
Infinix Zero 55-inch QLED TV launched in India: Price, specs, features
Tecno Pop 6 Pro teaser appears on the Amazon website, hints at imminent launch

Mobiles

Tecno Pop 6 Pro teaser appears on the Amazon website, hints at imminent launch

Apple fixes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro models bug with iOS 16.0.1 update

Mobiles

Apple fixes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro models bug with iOS 16.0.1 update

Realme 10 4G emerges on multiple certification websites

Mobiles

Realme 10 4G emerges on multiple certification websites

Twitter to roll out Edit Tweet feature for Blue subscribers on September 21: Check details

Apps

Twitter to roll out Edit Tweet feature for Blue subscribers on September 21: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Uber says that no private user data was exposed in the data breach

Tecno Pop 6 Pro teaser appears on the Amazon website, hints at imminent launch

Apple fixes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro models bug with iOS 16.0.1 update

Twitter to roll out Edit Tweet feature for Blue subscribers on September 21: Check details

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline on this latest Smartphone

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline

News

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline
iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone

News

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone
Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone