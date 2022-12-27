Indians spent 11 billion minutes in Uber cabs in 2022

comscore Uber in 2022: Indians spent 11 billion minutes in cabs this year
Uber in 2022: Indians spent 11 bn minutes travelling in cabs this year

Among the cities with the highest number of Uber trips in 2022 were Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Highlights

  • Among the cities with the highest number of Uber trips in 2022 were Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata.
  • The most popular product in terms of the number of trips was Uber Go, with Uber Auto coming in a very close second.
  • While most Uber trips were booked between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., the most popular day of the week for booking was Saturday.
Uber-Cab

Ride-hailing platform Uber in its annual analysis on Monday said that Indians spent 11 billion minutes travelling in its cabs in 2022. While most Uber trips were booked between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., the most popular day of the week for booking was Saturday, according to the company. Also Read - Uber tips and tricks: How to travel safe during Diwali

Indians spent 11 billion minutes in Uber in 2022

“The year 2022 saw Indians start travelling big again, and cities swinging back open for business after the pandemic. Uber trips during the year covered as many as 4.5 billion kilometres, which is the distance from Earth all the way to Neptune, the last planet in the solar system since Pluto got kicked out of the team,” said the company. Also Read - Bengaluru govt bans Ola, Uber, Rapido autos for overcharging

Moreover, the company mentioned that the most popular product in terms of the number of trips was Uber Go, with Uber Auto coming in a very close second. Also Read - Uber clarifies that no private users' data compromised in cyber breach

Among the cities with the highest number of Uber trips in 2022 were Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The top five cities with intercity routes in 2022 were Mumbai to Pune, Mumbai to Nashik, Delhi to Agra, Jaipur to Chandigarh, and Lucknow to Kanpur.

During the year, Uber expanded into several new cities, becoming the first ridesharing company to have a presence in all seven Northeast sister states.

Uber is now present in 123 cities in India.

For the unversed, this year, Uber also announced new safety features for users. These included Auto Rear Seat Belt Reminder, RideCheck 3.0, SOS Integration and updated safety toolkit. Additionally, Uber’s 24X7 Safety Line allows riders to call, 88006-88666 from their phone or access it via the Uber app to connect to a live support agent. Now, this line will be available to riders to report any safety issues while on trip and up to 30 minutes after the trip has ended. Experts from Uber’s twin support centres in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam are available round the clock for support and answer 99 percent of incoming calls within the first 30 seconds.”

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 27, 2022 9:07 AM IST
